Ballet Vermont has announced it will host auditions on Feb. 6 for two upcoming productions for the 2021 spring and summer season.
Dancers can audition for either one or both productions, the Bees & Friends Festival and the Farm to Ballet Project.
Auditions will be held at Green Mountain Performing Arts at registration times of 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Dancers may also submit video auditions. “The audition will look like a traditional ballet class (1.5 hours) and will include a full barre warm up and center work,” explained Ballet Vermont Artistic Director Chatch Pregger.
Dancers will be asked to specify which production they are auditioning for.
Ballet Vermont will follow all state recommended public health safety procedures related to the COVID-19 pandemic including limiting audition sessions to a total of 10 dancers and requiring masks. Safety protocols can be viewed at greenmountainperformingarts.org/covid-19-safety-info.
The Bees & Friends festival will have performances between May 30 and June 13. Farm to Ballet shows will run throughout July. Both will be presented at multiple picturesque venues throughout Vermont, according to organizers.
The productions have their own unique character. Bees & Friends is described as “a delightful ballet depicting bees, butterflies, bugs and birds iconic to their seasons.” Set to Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” the ballet celebrates creatures that are crucial to a healthy Vermont environment and includes themes such as pollination, metamorphoses, pest management and bioluminescence.
For its sixth season, the Farm to Ballet project will celebrate the unique culture of Vermont farms while promoting a vibrant, local, and sustainable food system. These performances allow audiences to enjoy a classical ballet production in a working farm setting without a stage. Pregger choreographed the full-length production to tell the story of a Vermont farm from spring to fall.
The performances also serve as fundraisers to support and honor the work of local farmers and ticket sales are shared with the farm venues to pay for sustainable farming projects.
As for the cast, Pregger said Ballet Vermont is seeking a diverse group of adult dancers from those who are just beginning to explore ballet classes to those who may have professional training. While there is no age requirement, older teens who have completed a youth ballet program may be considered.
Casting will aim to highlight the unique technique and skill level of each dancer. The cast is composed of corps members, demi-soloists, soloists, and 2-3 principal dancers.
“Ballet Vermont is a body-positive company and we believe that all bodies are capable of being flexible and strong,” Pregger said.
Both shows offer dancers the unique opportunity to perform and travel around the state, fine tune their skills and make new connections while getting to dance outside and support both Vermont’s arts and agricultural economies.
Registration and audition details are online at balletvermont.org/audition-information.
