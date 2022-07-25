Auto racing standings Jul 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Northfield driver Matt White, left, and South Barre racer Chris Pelkey battle for the lead as they speed past the grandstands during Late Model racing at Thunder Road. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUTO RACING STANDINGSTHUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 6992. 2VT Stephen Donahue 6703. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 6674. 0VT Scott Dragon 6545. 86VT Marcel Gravel 6126. 3ME Chris Roberts 5557. 9VT Chip Grenier 5458. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 5279. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 5239. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 52311. 55ME Keegan Lamson 50912. 01VT Stephen Martin 50713. 17VT Darrell Morin 49814. 04VT Matthew Smith 49315. 40VT Eric Chase 47816. 14VT Phil Scott 46217. 8VT Andy Hill 41718. 99VT Cody Blake 33019. 4VT Scott Coburn 22720. 42VT Matt White 20321. 94VT Brendan Moodie 19722. 68VT Brooks Clark 18223. 66VT Jason Corliss 12924. 04NH Shawn Swallow 12525. 55NH Laci Potter 98THUNDER ROAD FLYING TIGERS1. 07VT Sam Caron 7032. 44VT Justin Prescott 7023. 15VT Derrick Calkins 6794. 67VT Kevin Streeter 6575. 01VT Mike Martin 6506. 90VT Cameron Oullette 6407. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 6368. 68VT Tanner Woodard 6289. 20VT Robert Gordon 62710. 8VT Mike Billado 61511. 64VT Jason Pelkey 60012. 3VT Michael MacAskill 59213. 31VT Logan Powers 58614. 35DG Colin Cornell 54815. 56VT Chris LaForest 53316. 5VT Tyler Austin 50417. 8NH Rich Lowrey 48218. 45VT Adam Maynard 47719. 92VT Jaden Perry 43120. 33VT Matt Ballard 29821. 68VT Jason Woodard 26522. 11VT Jacob Roy 25323. 25NH Kevin Boutin 16624. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 15825. 08VT Phil Potvin 144THUNDER ROAD STREET STOCKS1. 10 Dean Switser Jr. 7172. 54 Josh Lovely 7073. 68 Kyler Davis 6634. 47 William Hennequin 6135. 8 Jeffrey Martin 6125. 26 Luke Peters 6127. 74 Tyler Whittemore 5828. 48 Taylor Hoar 5819. 17 Justin Blakely 54910. 43 Jamie Davis 54311. 7 Kyle MacAskill 53312. 79 Paco Marshall 52613. 0 James Dopp 52114. 2 Haidyn Pearce 51915. 9 Zach Audet 49516. 3 Michael Gay 45917. 71 Jesse Laquerre 44818. 04 Scott Weston 42519. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 42020. 29 Gary Mullen 40921. 73 Paige Whittemore 39622. 96 Thomas Peck 39523. 30 Cam Powers 38524. 57 Trevor Jacques 36425. 24 Todd Raymo 328AMERICAN CANADIAN TOUR1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 4962. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 4173. 21QC Alexendre Tardif 4074. 36NH Erick Sands 3975. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 3936. 33QC Remi Perreault 3607. 7NH Cody LeBlanc 3418. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 3389. 91QC Patrick Laperle 31210. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 29811. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 29712. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 29613. 5MA Tom Carey III 29113 66VT Jason Corliss 29115. 30NH Rich Dubeau 28516. 27NH Cam Huntress 26317. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 25218. 04NH Shawn Swallow 23819. 5ME Dillon Moltz 23420. 19QC Dany Trepanier 18021. 49NH Matt Anderson 17322. 86VT Marcel Gravel 16423. 2VT Stephen Donahue 15924. 78NH Quinten Welch 12625. 40VT Nick Sweet 125 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
