Pelkey
Northfield driver Matt White, left, and South Barre racer Chris Pelkey battle for the lead as they speed past the grandstands during Late Model racing at Thunder Road.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

AUTO RACING STANDINGS

THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS
1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 699
2. 2VT Stephen Donahue 670
3. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 667
4. 0VT Scott Dragon 654
5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 612
6. 3ME Chris Roberts 555
7. 9VT Chip Grenier 545
8. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 527
9. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 523
9. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 523
11. 55ME Keegan Lamson 509
12. 01VT Stephen Martin 507
13. 17VT Darrell Morin 498
14. 04VT Matthew Smith 493
15. 40VT Eric Chase 478
16. 14VT Phil Scott 462
17. 8VT Andy Hill 417
18. 99VT Cody Blake 330
19. 4VT Scott Coburn 227
20. 42VT Matt White 203
21. 94VT Brendan Moodie 197
22. 68VT Brooks Clark 182
23. 66VT Jason Corliss 129
24. 04NH Shawn Swallow 125
25. 55NH Laci Potter 98

THUNDER ROAD FLYING TIGERS

1. 07VT Sam Caron 703
2. 44VT Justin Prescott 702
3. 15VT Derrick Calkins 679
4. 67VT Kevin Streeter 657
5. 01VT Mike Martin 650
6. 90VT Cameron Oullette 640
7. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 636
8. 68VT Tanner Woodard 628
9. 20VT Robert Gordon 627
10. 8VT Mike Billado 615
11. 64VT Jason Pelkey 600
12. 3VT Michael MacAskill 592
13. 31VT Logan Powers 586
14. 35DG Colin Cornell 548
15. 56VT Chris LaForest 533
16. 5VT Tyler Austin 504
17. 8NH Rich Lowrey 482
18. 45VT Adam Maynard 477
19. 92VT Jaden Perry 431
20. 33VT Matt Ballard 298
21. 68VT Jason Woodard 265
22. 11VT Jacob Roy 253
23. 25NH Kevin Boutin 166
24. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 158
25. 08VT Phil Potvin 144

THUNDER ROAD STREET STOCKS

1. 10 Dean Switser Jr. 717
2. 54 Josh Lovely 707
3. 68 Kyler Davis 663
4. 47 William Hennequin 613
5. 8 Jeffrey Martin 612
5. 26 Luke Peters 612
7. 74 Tyler Whittemore 582
8. 48 Taylor Hoar 581
9. 17 Justin Blakely 549
10. 43 Jamie Davis 543
11. 7 Kyle MacAskill 533
12. 79 Paco Marshall 526
13. 0 James Dopp 521
14. 2 Haidyn Pearce 519
15. 9 Zach Audet 495
16. 3 Michael Gay 459
17. 71 Jesse Laquerre 448
18. 04 Scott Weston 425
19. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 420
20. 29 Gary Mullen 409
21. 73 Paige Whittemore 396
22. 96 Thomas Peck 395
23. 30 Cam Powers 385
24. 57 Trevor Jacques 364
25. 24 Todd Raymo 328

AMERICAN CANADIAN TOUR

1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 496
2. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 417
3. 21QC Alexendre Tardif 407
4. 36NH Erick Sands 397
5. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 393
6. 33QC Remi Perreault 360
7. 7NH Cody LeBlanc 341
8. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 338
9. 91QC Patrick Laperle 312
10. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 298
11. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 297
12. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 296
13. 5MA Tom Carey III 291
13 66VT Jason Corliss 291
15. 30NH Rich Dubeau 285
16. 27NH Cam Huntress 263
17. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 252
18. 04NH Shawn Swallow 238
19. 5ME Dillon Moltz 234
20. 19QC Dany Trepanier 180
21. 49NH Matt Anderson 173
22. 86VT Marcel Gravel 164
23. 2VT Stephen Donahue 159
24. 78NH Quinten Welch 126
25. 40VT Nick Sweet 125

