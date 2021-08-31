Before the month even ended, August had seen the strongest, fastest spread of COVID-19 cases in Waterbury since the start of the global pandemic last year.
Vermont Department of Health data released at the end of last week showed 24 new cases reported in the seven-day stretch ending Wednesday, Aug. 25, bringing the case total for the community to 265 since March 2020.
Community-specific data is released weekly by the Health Department on Fridays.
Since July 28, Waterbury had recorded 79 new cases, nearly one-third of the community’s total cases and 33% of the 238 new cases in all of Washington County for the same period, according to the Health Department.
For comparison, the cities of Montpelier and Barre between July 28 and Aug. 25 logged 24 and 46 new COVID-19 cases respectively.
As of last week, the Health Department said that a total of 32 cases were linked to the Waterbury town summer recreation camp outbreak earlier in the month. Most of those affected were children under age 12 who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and none were hospitalized, according to the Health Department..
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the rest of the recent cases recorded for Waterbury in August were the result of spread in the community.
Just four days into the new school year, one positive case was reported at Crossett Brook Middle School on Sunday. The case involves a student in fifth grade, according to a school announcement, and approximately 22 close contacts.
Meanwhile, Health Department case totals for other nearby communities show some increases recently, but none to the extent that Waterbury is experiencing. From Aug. 18-25, Stowe recorded six new cases; Warren had five; Moretown logged two; both Middlesex and Waitsfield had just one apiece.
One outlier was Bolton which for the first week of the pandemic was added to the state data list with six cases. State health department staff months ago noted that some communities where addresses are linkedto neighboring zip codes will be recorded in adjacent towns. Data for Waterbury, for example, comes with a caveat that it likely includes some cases from adjacent Bolton and Duxbury which have not had any cases reported in the community-specific data until this week. Duxbury is still not listed with any cases. Fayston is in a similar situation as its addresses use the zip code from adjacent Waitsfield, for example.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates an online tracking tool daily showing the rate of COVID-19 spread across the county by county. Currently 10 of Vermont’s 14 counties are listed with “high” transmission, including Washington County. Four counties are at the “substantial” level.
Waterbury Ambulance Service continues to offer COVID-19 testing daily at its station on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center and COVID-19 vaccines several days a week and at the Waterbury Farmers Market 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome; appointments for testing and vaccines are appreciated. Local pharmacies including Shaw’s and Kinney Drugs are offering vaccinations as well. Find the most up-to-date testing and vaccine times and locations on the state Health Department website, healthvermont.gov/covid-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.