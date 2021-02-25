Whether you visit this cozy town for the history, shopping, classes and artisans or the quiet, village feel, there is something in East Aurora, New York, to tickle your fancy.
With just over 6,000 residents, East Aurora offers visitors a peaceful retreat, yet just minutes away are downtown Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
One of the most interesting and popular places in this village is the Roycroft Campus, a National Historic Landmark. It was established in 1897 and was the birthplace of the Arts and Crafts movement in America.
Today, the campus is gearing up for spring classes and events. The museum and campus tours are open by appointment Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The restaurant and inn are open to offer visitors a relaxing retreat or a delicious meal. With its four beautiful dining areas, guests are surrounded by decades of arts and crafts history. Reservations are recommended. Staying in one of the inn’s luxurious suites offers inviting, comfortable surroundings. There are a variety of suites to fit any traveler’s needs, as well as guest house mini suites and guest house rooms. See hours, room availability and menu at roycroftinn.com.
Roycroft history dates to the late 19th century, when the complex was built by what was referred to as “guilds.” It was a center of craftsmanship and philosophy, with 14 original buildings. Today the historic area has nine of those buildings that house the inn and restaurant, print shop, copper shop, chapel and furniture shop. It began with entrepreneur Elbert Hubbard and the start of the Roycroft Press.
It is a popular place, and people from all over come to learn the techniques of the Roycroft artisans. Although class sizes may be smaller than normal due to COVID-19, the Roycroft Campus will soon be offering in-person and virtual classes, events and exhibitions.
Unique downtown
East Aurora’s downtown Main Street is perfect for a leisurely stroll, window shopping, lunch or finding a unique specialty item for your home.
Find special treasures at Vidler’s 5 & 10, which has one of the largest dime store selections in the world. There are more than 75,000 items throughout the two floors of this longtime East Aurora gem. Established in 1930, Robert Vidler opened his store at the beginning of the Great Depression. Several months later, Fisher-Price toys opened in the block behind Vidler’s. What began as a couple of aisles of goods has expanded into four connected buildings amassing about 20,000 square feet of toys, penny candy, games, home goods of all kinds and more.
Check out the Four Honey Bees Cottage, where shoppers will find a variety of foods and drinks, home goods, wellness products, furniture and more. Visitors cannot miss the cottage, with its vibrant yellow fence and yellow flowered shutters sitting brightly on Main Street.
Kickstand Culture is a unique shop. Labeled as a bike shop, it has gift items made from recycled bike parts and other upcycled items. Shoppers will find bowls made from chains, clocks made of gears, belts from inner tubes and jewelry, home goods and more. The shop is also on Main Street.
More history
History is abundant in this village, the home of Millard Fillmore, the 13th president of the United States. He lived his younger adult years with his wife Abigail in East Aurora. The house has been designated as a National Historic Landmark and is dedicated to the president, who served from 1850 to 1853.
For available tours of historic places to visit, go to aurorahistoricalsociety.com.
Visit east-aurora.ny.us and click on the Visitors tab to find accommodations.
Contact CR at crraetravel@gmail.com.
