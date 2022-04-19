Public schools started April break just as reports of COVID-19 cases hit their highest pace of the school year this week.
Harwood Unified Union School District reported 49 new cases for the week ending April 15 – more in one week than were logged for the entire months of December, February and March each.
April cases in just two weeks total 83 making it the second-highest month of the school year so far, only trailing January’s 123 cases when the Omicron variant after New Year’s rapidly spread across the state and the community.
The school district’s most recent update did not break down the total case number by school. “We continue to monitor cases in each school; case levels are fairly consistent with population size across each school,” explained Brookside Primary School Nurse Allison Conyers, a COVID-19 coordinator for the district in a memo to staff and families on Friday.
In updating the school COVID-19 dashboard, school officials asked that families remain in touch over the April break next week, using an online form to report positive cases in students.
Classes resume Monday, April 25. No shifts in COVID-19 measures are planned before then, said Superintendent Brigid Nease on Friday afternoon.
The latest surge in cases and absences comes after schools across Vermont dropped requirements for wearing masks indoors last month. In the Harwood district, masks indoors became optional on March 14. Combined with this week’s 49 cases, the district has logged a third of all COVID-19 cases for the school year since the winter break ended on March 2.
-- Statewide cases add up
The latest trend tracks statewide cases that have been mounting in recent weeks. Data reported by the state Department of Health paints only a partial picture given that the daily updates present results of PCR testing only. As home tests have become widely available and distributed free at state testing locations, more people are testing at home. Although the state asks the public to report their results, public health officials say they believe self-reported results only represent a fraction of the cases being identified by home tests.
Those number mirror reports of cases identified by PCR tests. The most recent update of self-reported cases on Tuesday listed 1,094 cases for the week of April 10-16. That was up from 789 reported the previous week, and marked the sixth straight week of increasing self-reported cases.
Daily Health Department reports over the past week showed over 2,450 new cases statewide April 8-18 with a test positivity rate increasing from 8.7% to 11.1% as of Monday.
On Tuesday, 40 Vermonters were listed as hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 32 on Friday; two were in intensive care. Three new deaths were in Tuesday's Health Department report for a total at 626 Vermonters who have died since the pandemic began in March 2020.
-- Testing in Waterbury
The Waterbury Ambulance Service station at 1727 Guptil Road continues to be a testing site and staff there can help individuals decide which test is best for their circumstances. The site offers PCR tests as well as home antigen and LAMP test kits all for free. Individuals can get up to four antigen test kits for each appointment (there are two tests per kit, for eight tests total), and one LAMP test per appointment.
Ambulance staff ask that individuals still make an appointment in order for the state to continue to track demand for testing services. The site is open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 1-7 p.m.; Thursday 1-5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Waterbury testing site will be closed on Saturday, April 30.
-- Vaccine clinics
Waterbury Ambulance on Monday announced a number of upcoming free COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Anyone over age 50 who received a booster at least four months ago is now eligible for another booster dose. The clinics also offer vaccines for 5-11 year-olds and anyone in need of initial or follow-up doses.
Dates and locations:
Waterbury Ambulance Station, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center: Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m.; Sundays 1-3 p.m.
Berlin Testing Site, 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road, behind Burger King: Weekend days 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waitsfield United Church of Christ: Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On April 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Montpelier Farmers Market: Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, May 7, and May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
