A number of large out-of-state employers have applied for a hazard pay program on behalf of their Vermont workers, Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak said Tuesday.
The companies, including Walmart, had not applied previously, Pieciak said.
“Many of the larger out-of-state companies have decided to apply,” Pieciak said. “We had a number of them that we are still trying to get, you know, internal sign-off on.”
The deadline was extended to Wednesday for the program that provides grants of $1,200 or $2,000 for employees of essential business who put themselves at risk of contracting the virus by working during the early months of the pandemic.
The employers must apply on behalf of their workers. The decision not to apply was criticized by a number of Vermont lawmakers.
Walmart initially said it had given employees special cash bonuses during the pandemic, and it felt Vermont program’s funds were more appropriately used by smaller employers who might have not been able to afford the bonuses.
But the company changed its mind after learning Vermont had enough money for employees of larger companies, as well.
“We’ve listened to our associates and know they will appreciate receiving the one-time funding through the Vermont Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program,” Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said in an email.
In a statement, the five state senators who urged the employers to apply for the program praised Walmart and the other employees who did apply, but they urged others who have not to do so by Wednesday's deadline.
“It would be heartbreaking for these frontline workers to be denied $1,200 or $2,000 hero pay grants because the corporate HQ of their place of employment just can’t be bothered to take a couple minutes to fill out a form,” said the statement distributed by Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, a Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.