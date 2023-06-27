The disinformation has begun again: The Justice Department is being “weaponized” against Donald Trump. Politicians know better but tell the lie anyway.
The Justice Department could only be “weaponized” if it had the power to indict and convict Donald Trump. It does not have the power to do either of those things. The power to do those things resides in juries.
A person can only be indicted for a federal crime by a grand jury. (“Indict” means a person is formally charged with a crime.) Grand juries are composed of Americans like you and me. Americans hold the power to indict and, if they believe the government is unfairly investigating a person, they can refuse to indict him. It was a Florida grand jury that indicted Donald Trump and that means they did not believe Trump was being unfairly investigated by the Justice Department.
There is also a second line of defense against the “weaponizing” of the Justice Department: A separate jury will hear the actual criminal case. This jury will decide the guilt or innocence of Trump. The government does not have that power, which is reserved to juries by our Constitution. So, politicians can say anything, but juries of American citizens are our defense against unjust investigations and accusations.
Juries make the difference between people controlling their government or government controlling their people. America has juries, and we should let the jury decide the guilt or innocence of Donald Trump.
Joseph Bahr
Waterbury Center