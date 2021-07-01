EAST MONTPELIER — Unionized educators haven’t yet sealed the deals, but the Washington Central School Board ratified separate multi-year labor agreements with teachers and support staff in the run-up to Thursday’s start of the new contract year.
Both are two-year agreements that, once ratified by the two bargaining units that comprise the Washington Central Educators Union, will replace one-year contracts that were negotiated at the height of the pandemic last year.
Reached without any outside assistance and with a little time to spare, one of the agreements covers roughly 200 teachers employed by the five-town, six-school district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School. The other outlines agreed upon working conditions for educational support personnel who work at elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as at U-32.
Board members unanimously ratified both contracts without comment last week, but, as of Thursday — the start of both contracts first year — neither bargaining unit had followed suit.
That is believed to be a logistical formality tied to the board’s approval of the agreements days after the school year had ended.
Both partially ratified contracts are the product of an interest-based bargaining process that was used successfully for the third time in Washington Central.
Under the terms of a new agreement that is awaiting their ratification, teachers will see money for wages increase by 6.5% during the next two years. That includes a 3% increase for the contract year that started Thursday and an additional 3.5% wage hike starting July 1, 2022.
To put those increases in perspective, teachers received a 3.7% wage hike under the just-expired contract.
With health insurance for school employees now negotiated on a statewide basis, those adjustments are incorporated by reference, but weren’t the subject of collective bargaining at the district level.
Beyond wages the new teachers contract doesn’t include many substantive changes, though there are a couple.
One involves the process for filling vacancies, which include newly created positions. Under the terms of the old agreement applicants for those positions were considered by the board. The new contract gives that responsibility to the superintendent, or their designee.
The contract also creates a new section outlining the process for reassigning teachers within the district when that involves switching schools.
“Reassignments shall be at the sole discretion of the superintendent ... based on their assessment of the instructional requirements and the best interests of the school system,” the new collectively bargained language states.
It goes on to note the factors — from licensure to “length of service” — the superintendent could consider in making a decision with respect to reassignment and, barring extenuating circumstances, when that change will occur at the start of the school year the affected teacher is required to receive notice no later than July 31. In the case of mid-year reassignments, or unanticipated vacancies, notice is required as soon as possible.
The contract provides reassigned teachers will retain their seniority within the district, guarantees between three and 10 days paid preparation time, as well as an opportunity to discuss the reassignment with the superintendent in the presence of a union representative.
The contract also reflects a decision to strike a board-appointed representative to a labor management committee that includes the superintendent and one president or co-president of the association.
The new agreement with the district’s educational support personnel — a bargaining unit that covers everyone from clerical and custodial staff to instructional assistants and food service workers — is also half-ratified.
Assuming the employees it covers approve the agreement, their wages are set to climb by 7% over the next two years.
The first of two annual increases — a 3.25% bump is effective Thursday — and a larger increase — 3.75% — will kick in July 1, 2022.
Like the teachers contract, the agreement with support staff will expire June 30, 2023.
Among the changes reflected in the new contract are a 2% differential designed to encourage paraeducators to take district-approved training that would certify them to serve as behavior interventionists or personal care attendants should the need arise. By contract, those actually assigned to work in either of those capacities would be paid a 10% differential in their hourly wage.
Among other things the agreement also provides for mileage reimbursement in the event support staff are transferred to a different building in the middle of the school year and eliminates what was a $200 “boot allowance” for maintenance staff in favor of a commitment to provide one pair of “performance appropriate footwear” to all custodial and cafeteria staff a year. The footwear must be acquired through a district-approved vendor.
