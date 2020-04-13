Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.