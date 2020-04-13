Like everyone else, I’m stuck at home. One positive aspect of the COVID-19 quarantine is that it has given me an opportunity to spend countless hours enjoying my CD collection. In fact, I am listening to so much music it is starting to talk to me. The songs are describing a Day in the Life of my “Stay Home, Stay Safe” existence.
We’ve all been Sick as a Dog at one time or another. Perhaps we had Saturday Night Fever, or the Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu. But Seriously, this is The Real Deal. Even if I Want to Hold Your Hand, I can’t; and Every Breath You Take had better be from behind a mask. Frankly, it’s best if I’m All by Myself for now.
Remember The Way We Were? When we were Happy Together? Those were the Days. They seem So Far Away. Today, Stayin’ Alive is our main goal.
As for social distancing, I’m a Believer. You need to Give a Little Bit. You’ve Got a Friend, but please Don’t Stand by Me. And for gosh sakes, Keep Your Hands to Yourself.
I Can See Clearly Now people realize What’s Going On. Maybe I’m Amazed at how humans rise to the occasion. I’ve Seen All Good People wearing masks and leaving Wide Open Spaces to avoid The Air That I Breathe.
However, some People are Strange. I have a close-talker friend who is Thick as a Brick. He comes right up to me and won’t Move it on Over. I feel like saying, “Hey, Joe, if you don’t want to give me 6 feet, at least Gimme Three Steps! I Can’t Get Next to You! Get Back! Don’t Stand so Close to Me!”
And then there is the whole hoarding fiasco. I had to Shop Around to get some toilet paper. It was Just What I Needed. Against All Odds I went to the store to buy some. As you can Imagine, when I got there, the toilet paper was Already Gone. I resisted the urge to Breakdown. I realize You Can’t Always get What You Want, but Come On, Come On, toilet paper?! I needed something for my Tush so I didn’t start to Walk Like an Egyptian. But apparently, I brought my Money for Nothing.
When I asked the manager about the shortage, he said, “You Ain’t See Nothin’ Yet.” I even called the national office to see when they expect a shipment but got a Long Distance Runaround. In terms of searching for toilet paper, I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.
In addition to the food store, we are permitted to go outside Closer to Home to exercise. Time after Time, when I’m outdoors stretching my Legs I will see a neighbor. I offer a quick Hello Goodbye and I Walk on By. If they call out to me, I Don’t Look Back. I just Walk in the Middle of the Road.
Of course, for the most part I am inside Our House in My Little Town. Spending so much time Behind Closed Doors has got me Under Pressure. I lounge around, Take it Easy, and put on The Weight. Once, I went down to the basement for a Walk on the Wild Side, but for the most part I sit around Looking Out my Back Door, Running Down a Dream of being a Freebird. Or I think about when I Shall Be Released Into the Great Wide Open. When I’m not being a Back Door Man, this Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag. I’ve begun to dance with the Man in the Mirror. (Hey, I Want to Dance With Sombody.) I put on my Boogie Shoes, slip a rockin’ CD in the player, and Dance to the Music. In a matter of minutes I become Footloose. Not to brag, but I’ve got Moves Like Jagger. The Hips Don’t Lie: I’m Simply the Best.
The reason I dance is to tire myself out. One of these Nights I’m going to sleep eight hours. Presently, I Feel Fine, but this COVID-19 is Always on my Mind. When I’m In My Room ready for bed I want to Dream On. Unfortunately, After Midnight, I’m Tossin’ and Turnin’ and Twisting the Night Away.
In closing, for What it’s Worth, here’s my take on the COVID-19 situation. Right now you are thinking We Gotta Get Out of this Place. Relax and try to take it One Day at a Time. But Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow. When this is all over, we are going to Pick up the Pieces, Come Together and go Dancing in the Streets. In the meantime, use this disaster to Teach your Children about resiliency and Feeling Stronger Every Day. Hold Your Head up and remember What a Wonderful World we live in. Don’t Stop Believing that soon we’ll be Movin’ On. All Things Must Pass.
And finally, if you are looking for words of inspiration to help you get through COVID-19, Listen to the Music.
Mark S. Albury is self-isolating in Northfield Falls.
