BRATTLEBORO — More than 50 years ago, thousands of yards of fill were trucked in and deposited along the Whetstone Brook in West Brattleboro.On top of that fill, what was then known as the Brattleboro Housing Authority built 19 separate buildings with 80 units of housing for low-income elderly residents. In 1966, Melrose Terrace was opened and over the years, residents enjoyed their homes along the banks of the brook.
But on Aug. 28, 2011, Tropical Storm Irene overwhelmed Vermont, with up to 13 inches of rain falling in 24 hours. A lot of that rain ended up in the Whetstone Brook, which overflowed its banks, destroying portions of Route 9 west of Brattleboro and damaging properties in West Brattleboro, along Frost, Elm and Flat streets in downtown Brattleboro.
At Melrose Terrace, where its buildings sat about 10 feet above the brook, 60 of the 80 units were damaged by the floodwaters. Rather than rebuild on the same spot, what is now known as the Brattleboro Housing Partnership began looking at ways of developing replacement housing for its Melrose tenants, and in 2016 it opened 55 units at Red Clover Commons on Fairground Road, well away from any threat of flooding.
On Nov. 15, the partnership celebrated the opening of Red Clover Commons Two, with another 25 units, at the same location.
“Affordable development ... it’s hard work,” said Christine Hazzard, executive director of the partnership, during a virtual ribbon-cutting. “It’s complicated, it takes a lot of collaboration, compromise and perseverance. It took 10 years of hard work to reunite this community and to fulfill the promise to move everyone out of the floodway.”
At the time of the flooding and over the following eight years, the partnership was under the leadership of Chris Hart, who, with the help of dozens of people and a handful of state and federal agencies as well as nonprofit organizations, envisioned the move to Fairground Road. In 2019, Hazzard took over, but Hart remained to help shepherd the process through to its culmination.
Hart said that following Irene and during construction of Red Clover Commons, some people stayed in their flood-damaged units at Melrose Terrace, others were relocated to other properties managed by Brattleboro Housing Partnership and some received vouchers to move into rentals around the community.
“No one lost their place,” she said.
Most of the buildings at Melrose Terrace have been removed, though some still remain, with the last tenant moving out on Nov. 4. Concrete and pavement are being torn up and removed and much of the fill along the river that was deposited 55 years ago is being removed by Zaluzny Excavating.
Sometime in late spring or early summer, said Steve Zaluzny, a new park will open along the Whetstone Brook.
“I don’t see this as just an ordinary project,” he said. “It’s special and it’s good to be involved. It’s something that is going to help protect from flooding and it will provide greenspace.”
“Even if this property floods again,” said Hazzard, “it’s going to protect the properties downstream.”
She said if another Irene sweeps across Vermont, the floodwater and debris will have a place to spread out before it can get to downtown.
Meanwhile, Brattleboro will boast a new park and a place to enjoy the flow of the Whetstone Brook, with places to sit and footpaths to amble along.
For now, five of the buildings will remain on site, but what to do with them is still up in the air.
“Once we finish the flood mitigation work, we’re hoping to re-evaluate what the community needs are and decide what type of housing we might want to see here,” Hazzard said.
The existing buildings might be renovated for new housing units or they might come down, with replacement buildings put up on the site.
“We need housing,” Hazzard said. “I don’t think anybody would deny that at this point. But what type of housing would make the most sense for this location ... well, we still have a tremendous amount of work ahead of us.”
