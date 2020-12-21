Vermont reported more than 90 new coronavirus cases on Monday for a statewide total to date of over 6,500 since the pandemic began. A total of 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including six in intensive care. Of the new cases reported, 35 were in Chittenden County and 17 were in Bennington County.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 105.57 new cases per day on Dec. 5 to 102.43 new cases per day on Dec. 19.
The latest average positivity rate in Vermont is 2.1%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Vermont the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2.42% on Dec. 5 to 2.1% on Dec. 19.
