Vermont farmers facing back-to-back weather events this growing season, including damaging floods last week and even unexpected frosts in May, are looking to Congress for some help.
“I’ve been doing trainings all around New England for farm service providers and for farmers. And we start by asking what are the big stressors in farming,” said Leanne Porter, manager at Farm First. “And the first thing everyone always says is the weather.”
The state’s Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets reported in recent days that farmers across the state have dealt with rising floodwaters that have since covered fields, crops, beehives and threatened livestock.
“While the top priority is and will be the life and safety of our citizens, the recovery of our farms and food supplies is critical to the full recovery of the state,” stated Scott Waterman, director of communications and policy for the agriculture agency, in a news release.
This is the largest flooding event for Vermont since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. However, some experts are saying this event may prove to be even worse.
The floodwaters came at a critical time for farmers, as many go into debt during the summer months and count on bringing in money during harvest season. Now, many farmers say they will have nothing to sell, and won’t be able to pay off those debts.
“It’s actually a lot worse than Irene, because when Irene hit, they’d already had the summer to earn some of that money back from crops that had been sold. And this year that is not the case,” said Eva Griffin, resource coordinator for Farm First. “It really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
Farm First, a public program that provides farmers and their families support and resources to reduce stress, encourages farmers to report losses to the Farm Service Agency in their county by today (July 19).
“Some of those programs, you need to have your damages reported to the FSA within 10 days of the disaster happening, which is Wednesday,” said Griffin. “So it’s important for farmers to know about that as soon as possible.”
The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont has heard from around 95 farms statewide, with flooding impacts ranging from mild losses to floodwaters ending their farming season altogether.
“We are trying our best to mobilize and provide support in any and all ways that we can,” said Lindsey Brand, marketing and communications coordinator for NOFA. “We have a farmer emergency fund that was created in 1997. So that fund is something that we have been managing for folks that experience flooding, drought, fire, barn collapse, that sort of thing.”
Money raised for the Emergency Farm Fund goes directly to farmers impacted by the flood and does not need to be repaid. Brand said there has been “a huge groundswell of support” for the emergency fund, but full needs have not been met.
“In 2011, we distributed aid for folks affected by Irene and at that time we were able to crowdfund $200,000 worth of relief,” Brand said. “We’re anticipating that the need is actually going to be much greater than Irene this time around.”
Many farmers are wondering when they and if they will be able to replant, and if any of their crops are salvageable.
“It’s a pretty bad time, to be honest, for this to be happening for produce farms in particular, because the general recommendation is to wait as long as you can to replant,” said Tucker Diego, agricultural products manager for Vermont’s Produce Program Team. “Sixty days would probably be a good benchmark. But that pushes the season, you know, that’s really the end of the season.” Farm First connects farmers with resources to address crop loss and funding opportunities, but they also work to provide mental health support for farmers, something that Farm First’s Porter sees as a crucial part of this effort.
“Their own wellness and well-being should be on top of everybody’s mind, this is a crisis. And when you’re going through a crisis, you need support,” Porter said. “We want people to find that support as well as funding and new seeds and all the things they need. Emotional support is key, too.”
Farmers can call Farm First’s resource coordinator if they need emotional support or just need someone to talk to. Farmers in distress can also lean on the Farmer Peer Network, a group of farmers trained in active listening and problem-solving. This network aims to alleviate stress that farmers are facing.
These resources are especially crucial, as the number of farmers in Vermont has been declining.
From 2012 to 2022, there was a 44% decrease in the number of small Vermont farms (defined as those with fewer than 200 cows), according to an article from Seven Days. Porter said farmers are already under stress, so the added pressure of the flood is making some consider quitting.
Farming advocates are hoping that Congress will provide federal relief money for farmers. Loans are currently available, but Brand said that taking on more loans is not a viable solution for many farmers.
“We are still trying to advocate for further assistance that won’t be in the form of loans, that will be in the form of real tangible relief,” said Brand.
On July 15, Vermont’s congressional delegation sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, urging him to declare a disaster declaration in Vermont. The declaration would open the doors for more financial support to farmers.
While farms are faced with the aftermath of the floods, many do not have the safety net of insurance.
“Vermont is known as an under-insured state,” said John Roberts, state executive director for the Farm Service Agency under the USDA. “And I would like to try and change that if we can.” Roberts said crop insurance can be expensive, and its paperwork can be time consuming, but he said it can help in the long-run.
“One producer told me that, and there are different levels of insurance, but one time he did not pay a $1,000 premium, and he thinks it cost him over half a million dollars in pay out for his crop,” Roberts said. “So, you know, a $1,000 premium is small potatoes if you lose the potential for a half-million dollar payout to your crop.”
Roberts hopes that the recent weather events will encourage farmers to get insurance in the future.
Most experts agree, climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, making farmlands more vulnerable.
“Like the rest of the globe, Vermont’s climate is changing so rapidly that areas that have historically been really crucial, excellent farming land are now becoming subject to more and more frequent, devastating weather events,” said Brand. “And in fact, regardless of the topography of the land and the location of the land, issues like drought, unusual frost, smoky air are impacting all farms across the state this year as well.”
The recent frost in May will cost Vermont farmers at least $10 million in crop losses, according to UVM Extension. This estimate was made before the flood last week.
Freezing temperatures late in the spring can be detrimental to Vermont crops, especially for fruits like apples and blueberries.
“Most in the industry have not seen anything like this in, you know, 25-30 years,” said Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “This was a rare event. It came at a terrible time because a lot of the apples were in bloom. There were tender vines on the grapes.”
Tebbetts said every county in Vermont suffered crop damage from the frost, but farms and orchards farther from Lake Champlain suffered greater losses. “Talking with producers and farmers, it was anywhere from 30% to 90%, in some cases 100% damage depending on where your farm or orchard was,” said Tebbetts.
For more information, go to https://agriculture.vermont.gov/flood.