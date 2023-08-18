MONTPELIER — The second session in the community dialogue on “Recovery, Resilience and the Future of Montpelier” will take place at the State House from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 22.
The first session, an open brainstorming discussion of the current challenge, recovery needs, and longer-term resilience, engaged more than 550 people in person and via Zoom who shared their thoughts and feelings on the current crisis and their hopes for the future.
This second session, “Digging Into Ideas Toward Action,” will build on the opening forum with breakouts to consider work going forward and ideas for further action.
Participants can join in person at the State House, or watch the livestream by ORCA Media on YouTube and contribute thoughts and comments using Padlet.
Links to the live stream and Padlet will be available on the City of Montpelier website on the day of the event.
The event is being organized by Montpelier Alive, the Montpelier Foundation and the City of Montpelier.
Forum topics include: Emergency planning and warning system; food system and food security; leadership for recovery and resilience; supporting public health and well-being; financing recovery and resilience; the Riverine Corridor; supporting downtown; city infrastructure; and action in the face of climate change.
Participants will gather in the House Chambers for a welcome and review of the agenda by John Hollar of the Montpelier Foundation, City Manager Bill Fraser and Sarah Defelice of Bailey Road on Main Street for Montpelier Alive.
The event will be moderated by Paul Costello. An experienced facilitator will lead each working group and benefit from the expertise of resource leaders from within and beyond the city.
A third meeting, “Priority Setting and Action Planning”, will be held at the State House on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.