MARSHFIELD — A Disaster Recovery Center has opened to help Vermont residents affected by the floods kickstart their recovery.
The joint DRC, a temporary facility established in partnership between Plainfield, the state of Vermont and FEMA, will help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and answer questions in person.
All DRC centers are open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Centers opened elsewhere:
Barre: Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill.
Waterbury: Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive
Rutland: ASA Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330
Londonderry: Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11
All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology equipment.
Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.
You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.