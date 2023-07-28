MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation have announced a $2 million goal for the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund.
The fund was created by the two organizations to invest in business recovery following the July 11 flooding.
“We are still early in recovery,” said Sarah Jarvis, chair of the Montpelier Foundation. Jarvis said nearly $1 million in gifts and pledges have been raised so far.
According to a news release, nearly 150 Montpelier businesses applied for $4,000 disbursements to give them a boost in the immediate crisis, and initial checks will be distributed this week. Another round of funding distribution is expected in the near future.
The Scott administration has estimated that 700 businesses were seriously damaged by statewide flooding. Montpelier Strong organizers believe many of the hardest-hit businesses are in Montpelier.
“Each day we can see more deeply into the devastation and the tragedy faced by so many small business owners,” said Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive. “They are heart and soul to the future of our community and they desperately need our help and support today.”
According to former mayor John Hollar, “You don’t need to look very long to see that Montpelier was a major epicenter of this disaster, but the city has also demonstrated an amazing response with thousands of volunteers helping businesses and homeowners, and over 1,400 people making contributions toward recovery. All these people are partners in Montpelier Strong.”
Gifts have ranged from online donations of $25 to cash and stock gifts of more than $100,000, the new release stated.
The Montpelier Foundation recently received a pledge of $50,000 to match gifts from the community, and is more than halfway toward meeting that goal.
The $2 million goal is based on progress to date and a rough estimate of Montpelier business losses of $20 million, the news release states.
All gifts are tax-deductible and can be made through the Montpelier Foundation (www.montpelierfoundation.org) or Montpelier Alive (www.montpelieralive.com).