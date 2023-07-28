On Thursday, Photographer Sarah Milligan spent part of her day documenting flood recovery efforts in the north end of the Granite City, where floodwaters reached record levels. As they receded, they left feet of toxic silt in homes and businesses across the north end. Second, Third and Vine streets were deeply impacted. City officials say some of the structures in the area may end up being condemned. Volunteer groups from around the state, as well as church groups, including individuals from The Samaritan’s Purse and the Southern Baptist Convention in South Carolina, were lending a helping hand to property owners. More than two weeks after the storms devastated much of central Vermont, downtown Barre remains in critical need of volunteers for cleanup. Look for opportunities over the course of the weekend, and going into next week.
Gallery: Barre's north end
Steve Pappas
Editor
