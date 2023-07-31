Editor’s note: If you are in danger, please dial 911. If you need assistance in these days following the flooding, go to vermont211.org. If you have questions about road work, go to newengland511.org. If you need mental health support, call 988.
FEMA/SBA assistance
Vermont homeowners and renters affected by the recent flooding who live in counties that have recently been designated for Individual Assistance could be eligible for help from FEMA.
This declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor, Orange and Caledonia counties.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is to visit disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, with language translation services available.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information available:
— A current phone number where you can be contacted.
— Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
— Your Social Security number, if available.
— A general list of damage and losses.
— If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or company name
As soon as it is safe to do so, start cleaning up. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from the effects of the event.
The U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and most nonprofits.
Similar to FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
Businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and private nonprofits can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4720.
Vermonters have 30 days to apply for assistance for housing repair, rental assistance and personal property loss.
Unemployment assistance
Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA benefits, are available to Vermonters left without work due to the severe flooding that occurred in Vermont beginning on July 7.
The Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Administration have declared Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, Windsor, Caledonia and Orange counties. Under this declaration, individuals living, working, or scheduled to work in these counties may be eligible for DUA. This includes independent contractors, those who are self-employed, and agricultural workers.
Individuals seeking assistance through the DUA program must first file for regular unemployment benefits. As part of the application process, claimants should indicate that their employment was impacted by the disaster. The Department of Labor will determine if the claimant is eligible for regular unemployment first, as required by FEMA. If the claimant is deemed ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, the applicant will be provided with the DUA application. Eligible Vermonters can collect benefits for the weeks during which they meet the necessary program criteria.
Under the DUA program guidance, individuals in the initial counties listed above have until Aug. 21 to file a claim. If additional counties are added to the disaster declaration, a new press release will be issued with a revised deadline to file. The first payable benefit week has been identified as July 9–15.
Examples of eligible DUA claims may include:
— The claimant was injured in the disaster and is unable to work, whether they are an employee or self-employed.
— The claimant’s workplace was damaged, destroyed, or not in operation as a result of the disaster.
— The claimant’s transportation to work is not available as a direct result of the disaster.
— The claimant cannot get to their job because they must travel through an impacted area and are unable to do so as a direct result of the disaster.
— The claimant was about to begin working, but the job no longer exists as a direct result of the disaster.
— Most of the claimant’s income comes from areas affected by the disaster, whether they work for themselves or an employer, and their business is adversely impacted as a direct result of the disaster.
Individuals interested in Disaster Unemployment Assistance can find more information online at labor.vermont.gov/dua or by calling the UI Claimant Assistance Center at 1-877-214-3330.
Interest-free loans
NEFCU and VSECU have partnered with the Vermont Community Foundation to provide interest-free emergency flood disaster recovery loans to Vermont residents.
The Member Emergency Loan provides up to $3,000, regardless of credit score, for Vermonters impacted by the flood. The loan is designed to get funds quickly into the hands of people who can document damages from the July flooding at their place of residence.
The partnership unlocked as much as $1.5 million in interest-free lending to help individuals and families with emergency repairs and recovery.
For more information on flood disaster recovery loans, visit www.vsecu.com/empowering-you/floodrelief.
For information about the Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 visit vermontcf.org/vtfloodresponse.
Mental health resources
The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the United States.
More information at 988lifeline.org.
Individuals can call or text the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline’s toll-free number 800–985–5990 and receive immediate counseling. This free, confidential, multilingual crisis support service is available to anyone experiencing distress as a result of a disaster. People who call and text are connected to trained, caring professionals from crisis counseling centers in the network.
Helpline staff provides confidential counseling, referrals, and other needed support services. Go to mentalhealth.vermont.gov/flood.
Do you have a link or information you would like to share with the public? Email it to news@timesargus.com.
Fraud and scams
Disasters bring out criminals looking to prey on survivors who appear to be easy targets for their scams. FEMA encourages flooding victims to be alert and report any suspicious activity or potential fraud by scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals.
Anyone who suspects fraud or scams should call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, TTY call 711. The toll-free number is open 24 hours a day. Common tactics used by scam artists include phone calls from people claiming to work for FEMA. The caller may ask for the survivor’s Social Security number, income or banking information.
Survivors should never trust someone claiming to be a disaster assistance employee asking for money. FEMA does not endorse any commercial business, product or service, and local and federal disaster assistance workers do not solicit or accept money.
Farm recovery
The Agency of Agriculture has compiled response and recovery information and resources in recognition of the ongoing state of emergency.
All of the up-to-date Agency of Agriculture response and recovery resources are available at agriculture.vermont.gov/flood.
New resources are being added daily, as well as the most current agency guidelines for dealing with issues like milk dumping, crop damage, reopening processing facilities, and more.
SNAP waiver
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a temporary waiver that will allow participants in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Vermont to buy hot foods with their benefits through Aug. 18. USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Vermont residents evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result. Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. SNAP authorized retailers have been notified of the approval, according to a news release.
For more information, go to www.fns.usda.gov.
Wells, furnaces or septic
If you lost access to water because a private well or septic system was damaged, or if your HVAC System or furnace was damaged by the recent flooding, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance.
For private wells, HVAC Systems, furnaces and septic systems, FEMA may reimburse you for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate for necessary repairs or replacement of your disaster-damaged systems.
FEMA may also pay for the actual repair or replacement cost of your septic system or private well, which are not insurable items.
If you applied for FEMA assistance you will be contacted for a home inspection, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 if you have not been contacted and it has been more than 7-10 days. At the time of your inspection, let the FEMA inspector know you have a private well and/or septic system that may have been damaged. If the damage is determined to have been caused by the floods, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance.
If you already had an inspection and damage to the well or septic system wasn’t reported, call the FEMA Helpline to update them on your damages. Please keep your contractor’s statement, estimates and receipts. You may refer to the FEMA decision letter you received for more information or appeals guidance if a decision has already been made.
To register for FEMA assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
