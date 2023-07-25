Editor’s note: If you are in danger, please dial 911. If you need assistance in these days following the flooding, go to vermont211.org. If you have questions about road work, go to newengland511.org. If you need mental health support, call 988.
FEMA/SBA assistance
On July 14, President Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Vermont.
Vermont homeowners and renters affected by the recent flooding who live in counties that have recently been designated for Individual Assistance could be eligible for help from FEMA.
This declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor and Orange and Caledonia counties.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is to visit disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, with language translation services available.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information available:
– A current phone number where you can be contacted.
– Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
– Your Social Security number, if available.
– A general list of damage and losses.
– If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
As soon as it is safe to do so, start cleaning up. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from the effects of the event.
The U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and most nonprofits.
Similar to FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
Businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and private nonprofits can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4720.
Vermonters have 30 days to apply for assistance for housing repair, rental assistance and personal property loss.
-- Local recovery funds
Applications are open to apply for the Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund.
The link is www.vtrecovery2023.com/
The Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund has been created to support Vermont's independently owned small business owners impacted by the flooding. This fund is actively raising money to provide grants up to $2,500 to cover costs such as equipment replacement, operating expenses, supplies, help with clean-up.
Businesses receiving grants of $600 or more will receive a 1099 tax form for the 2023 tax year issued by Capstone Community Action.
In a coordinated effort to ensure all businesses affected by the flood have access to grants, Montpelier businesses are asked to apply directly to the Montpelier Strong Recover Fund by July 24. The website is https://montpelieralive.com/strong
At this time, rental properties are not being considered for this funding.
-- Unemployment assistance
Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA benefits, are available to Vermonters left without work due to the severe flooding that occurred in Vermont beginning on July 7.
“Vermonters across the State have found their daily lives impacted by this disaster, including their financial stability,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Our immediate priority is to ensure that individuals whose employment has been impacted by the flooding can access the benefits they desperately need.”
The Biden Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Administration have declared Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor, Caledonia and Orange counties. Under this declaration, individuals living, working, or scheduled to work in these counties may be eligible for DUA. This includes independent contractors, those who are self-employed, and agricultural workers.
Individuals seeking assistance through the DUA program must first file for regular unemployment benefits. As part of the application process, claimants should indicate that their employment was impacted by the disaster. The Department of Labor will determine if the claimant is eligible for regular unemployment first, as required by FEMA. If the claimant is deemed ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, the applicant will be provided with the DUA application. Eligible Vermonters can collect benefits for the weeks during which they meet the necessary program criteria.
Under the DUA program guidance, individuals in the initial counties listed above have until Aug. 21 to file a claim. If additional counties are added to the disaster declaration, a new press release will be issued with a revised deadline to file. The first payable benefit week has been identified as July 9–15.
Examples of eligible DUA claims may include:
— The claimant was injured in the disaster and is unable to work, whether they are an employee or self-employed.
— The claimant’s workplace was damaged, destroyed, or not in operation as a result of the disaster.
— The claimant’s transportation to work is not available as a direct result of the disaster.
— The claimant cannot get to their job because they must travel through an impacted area and are unable to do so as a direct result of the disaster.
— The claimant was about to begin working, but the job no longer exists as a direct result of the disaster.
— Most of the claimant’s income comes from areas affected by the disaster, whether they work for themselves or an employer, and their business is adversely impacted as a direct result of the disaster.
Individuals interested in Disaster Unemployment Assistance can find more information online at https://labor.vermont.gov/dua or by calling the UI Claimant Assistance Center at 1-877-214-3330.
-- Interest-free loans
NEFCU and VSECU have partnered with the Vermont Community Foundation to provide interest-free emergency flood disaster recovery loans to Vermont residents.
The Member Emergency Loan provides up to $3,000, regardless of credit score, for Vermonters impacted by the flood. The loan is designed to get funds quickly into the hands of people who can document damages from the July flooding at their place of residence.
“Everyone in Vermont is working together to meet the challenges caused by extreme flooding,” said Rob Miller, chief operating officer at NEFCU. “We know that our neighbors are managing difficult financial impacts to their lives and this loan is a resource to help cover immediate needs.”
“As Vermonters clean mud-caked basements and tear out damaged sheetrock, this program gives them a way to immediately seek a loan without having to pay interest,” said Dan Smith, president & CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation. “We were able to activate an existing partnership with NEFCU and VSECU to quickly help move this effort forward so Vermonters can get the resources they need.”
The partnership unlocked as much as $1.5 million in interest-free lending to help individuals and families with emergency repairs and recovery. “Interest in these loans has been very strong since we launched last week,” said Simeon Chapin, head of social impact at NEFCU and VSECU. “As of (July 25), we have received applications for nearly half of the available funds.”
For more information on flood disaster recovery loans, visithttps://www.vsecu.com/empowering-you/floodrelief/
For information about the Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 visit vermontcf.org/vtfloodresponse
-- Farm recovery
The Agency of Agriculture has compiled response and recovery information and resources in recognition of the ongoing state of emergency.
“We recognize that many of you are still in places that are unsafe or unstable. Please prioritize your health and safety first, and know you are in our thoughts as we attempt to chart a path to recovery,” a news release noted.
All of the up-to-date Agency of Agriculture response and recovery resources are available at agriculture.vermont.gov/flood.
New resources are being added daily, as well as the most current agency guidelines for dealing with issues like milk dumping, crop damage, reopening processing facilities, and more.
-- Fraud and scams
Disasters bring out criminals looking to prey on survivors who appear to be easy targets for their scams.
FEMA encourages flooding victims to be alert and report any suspicious activity or potential fraud by scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals.
Anyone who suspects fraud or scams should call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, TTY call 711. The toll-free number is open 24 hours a day.
Common tactics used by scam artists include phone calls from people claiming to work for FEMA. The caller may ask for the survivor’s Social Security number, income or banking information.
Survivors should never trust someone claiming to be a disaster assistance employee asking for money. FEMA does not endorse any commercial business, product or service, and local and federal disaster assistance workers do not solicit or accept money.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4720.
-- Wells, furnaces or septic
If you lost access to water because a private well or septic system was damaged, or if your HVAC System or furnace was damaged by the recent flooding in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance.
For private wells, HVAC Systems, furnaces and septic systems, FEMA may reimburse you for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate for necessary repairs or replacement of your disaster-damaged systems.
FEMA may also pay for the actual repair or replacement cost of your septic system or private well, which are not insurable items.
If you applied for FEMA assistance you will be contacted for a home inspection, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 if you have not been contacted and it has been more than 7-10 days. At the time of your inspection, let the FEMA inspector know you have a private well and/or septic system that may have been damaged. If the damage is determined to have been caused by the floods, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance.
If you already had an inspection and damage to the well or septic system wasn’t reported, call the FEMA Helpline to update them on your damages. Please keep your contractor’s statement, estimates and receipts. You may refer to the FEMA decision letter you received for more information or appeals guidance if a decision has already been made.
To register for FEMA assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
-- Soil testing
A new key flood resource is available from UVM Extension: Routine soil testing, heavy metal screening, and soil nitrate analysis will be free for flood-impacted farms through Aug. 15.
Visit the https://www.uvm.edu/extension/disaster-resources for details.
-- Water test kits
The state is offering free drinking water testing for private wells and springs impacted by flooding.
Call the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory at 802-338-4724 to order free test kits.
https://www.healthvermont.gov/emergency/prepare/stay-safe-flood
If your water does not come from a town or city water system, you are using a private drinking water source. Types of private drinking water sources include drilled wells, shallow-dug wells and groundwater springs.
You are responsible for testing the quality of your drinking water and maintaining your well or spring. Private water sources for household use are not regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency or the State of Vermont, except if you drill a new well.
For information, go to https://www.healthvermont.gov/environment/drinking-water/private-drinking-water.
-- Rivers and streams
The state Department of Environmental Conservation regulates activities in rivers and streams to ensure that work does not create additional flood hazards. The most common issue after a flood is the over-dredging of rivers or excessive streambank filling.
While limited excavations and streambank stabilization may be needed to maintain river channel capacity and protect investments, over-dredging or over-filling creates a much more unstable river which threatens adjacent property and infrastructure during the next flood.
For work that needs to be done in rivers and streams to recover from the recent July flooding, the following measures must be taken:
– Towns are required to report the location and nature of Emergency Protective Measure work to DEC within 72 hours. Alternatively, location information and narrative description can be emailed to anr.wsmdrivers@vermont.gov.
– Take photos of the work before and after completion. Photo documentation may help determine if the work is eligible for available disaster recovery funds.
– Comply with the State Stream Alteration Rule for any in-stream work. This work may require follow-up work to ensure compliance and qualify for federal reimbursement for eligible work.
DEC may require a permit and follow-up work at a later date if deemed necessary for a safe river condition.
For more information, go to https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.
-- Mental health resources
The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the United States.
More information at https://988lifeline.org/
Individuals can call or text the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline’s toll-free number 800–985–5990 and receive immediate counseling. This free, confidential, multilingual crisis support service is available to anyone experiencing distress as a result of a disaster. People who call and text are connected to trained, caring professionals from crisis counseling centers in the network.
Helpline staff provides confidential counseling, referrals, and other needed support services. Go to https://mentalhealth.vermont.gov/flood.
-- Helping others
The Vermont Community Foundation helps coordinate philanthropic response after disasters.
The VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023 was established to support Vermonters in responding to and recovering from the July flooding.
Ways to give:
– Through our online giving platform via credit card, mobile pay, or bank transfer.
– Stock or wire: For instructions on how to send gifts of stock and wire transfers please contact the Philanthropy team at philanthropy@vermontcf.org or 802-388-3355 opt. 5.
– Donor Advised Fund: Make a donation through your Vermont Community Foundation donor advised fund through your DonorCentral account.
– Check: VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation, 3 Court St., Middlebury, VT 05753
-- Permits waived
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has waived permit limits on transfer station and landfill hours of operation and daily facility tonnage limits during the State of Emergency.
DEC said residents and businesses should “call before your haul,” as facility hours may vary. The DEC notes that individuals need to “be patient with solid waste haulers and facility staff who have been working close to 80-hour weeks to meet the current demand,” according to a news release.
DEC advises clean-up crews to use caution and to wear gloves and proper personal protective equipment to separate hazardous waste from other trash. It is important to set aside flood-damaged chemicals, paint, flammable liquids, electronics, appliances, and other household hazardous waste for separate disposal. It is safe to temporarily store hazardous and other solid waste outside if chemicals are kept in their original containers and not spilled or mixed.
Go to ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood for more information.
-- SNAP waiver
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a temporary waiver that will allow participants in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Vermont to buy hot foods with their benefits through Aug. 18. USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Vermont residents evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result.
Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. SNAP authorized retailers have been notified of the approval, according to a news release.
For more information, go to www.fns.usda.gov or follow @USDANutrition.
-- Regulations lifted
Gov. Phil Scott recently signed an addendum to his Emergency Declaration, providing additional temporary regulatory relief to aid Vermont’s response and recovery efforts.
“As we continue to respond to the aftermath of severe flooding, more flexibility is needed to expedite recovery efforts,” said the governor. “My team will continue to evaluate other regulatory relief that will help accelerate our response and ease the burden on Vermonters.”
In Addendum 2, Scott is directing:
— The commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend license and registration renewals, and temporary registration certificates and number plates, for 60 days beyond their effective expiration date.
— The secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources to waive the production and fuel use limits for hot mix asphalt plants to help with emergency road repair; waive the certification limits of the Coventry Landfill and transfer station operating hours to allow longer hours and weekend days, and more.
— The Vermont Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety, to waive such rules and requirements as necessary to issue a temporary license, certification or registration to profession types equivalent to the Vermont Oil Heat Technicians, Vermont Propane Technicians, Vermont S-License Plumbers and Vermont S-License Electricians, and other professions regulated by the Division of Fire Safety.
