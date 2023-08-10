BURLINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, along with U.S. Rep. Becca Balint this week sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to work closely with Congress to secure supplemental disaster aid for urgent flood recovery and long-term disaster mitigation in Vermont.
The letter comes as Congress must act to provide additional federal funding for agencies that respond to disasters, and follows Sanders’ and Welch’s letter to Senate colleagues to approve such additional aid for the state.
According to published reports, the White House is expected to announce the funding request for domestic disaster relief in the coming days.
In the letter, Sanders, Welch and Balint wrote: “As Vermont continues to respond to, and begins the recovery from, ongoing catastrophic flooding, we urge you to request ample funding from Congress for a disaster supplemental appropriations bill that meets the needs of our state, with a significant focus on funding for long-term disaster response and mitigation work. We ask you to work closely with Congress to move this funding bill expeditiously, so important federal resources for disaster response and recovery become available to states like Vermont as quickly as possible.”
In addition to Vermont’s immediate recovery needs, the delegation urged the President to support investments in mitigation activities to build long-term resiliency against future disasters and the increasingly dangerous effects of climate change.
“Vermont experienced severe flash floods beginning on July 7 that have continued to this day,” continued Sanders, Welch and Balint. “The immediate impacts were nothing short of catastrophic, requiring over 200 water rescues, nearly 90 road closures along major routes, and damage to over 200 miles of rail in the state-owned rail system. ... Unfortunately, the long-term impacts of the disaster are proving to be just as catastrophic. While the damage assessments and needs are ongoing, we appreciate any support you may offer for the authorization and appropriation of all additional federal disaster recovery and mitigation dollars that Vermont will need for years to come.”
From the damage done to homes, businesses, farms, drinking water systems, wastewater infrastructure, roads, bridges and dams, to the more than 4,000 individuals and families impacted by the disaster, the letter also outlined the terrible impact the floods have had on Vermonters across the state.
To date, damage is still being reported and state and federal partners are working diligently to conduct damage assessments and loss estimates. This work will help individuals, small businesses and nonprofits begin to rebuild, as well as ensure the state of Vermont can make investments in recovery efforts that will make its infrastructure more resilient to future disasters.
According to the news release, the delegation continues to work closely with the Scott administration on these efforts, and is grateful to all the federal, state, and municipal employees who have been a part of this effort, as well as countless volunteers.
WILLISTON — If you live in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties and were affected by the July storms and received initial rental assistance from FEMA you may be eligible for continued rental assistance.
To be eligible to apply, survivors must meet the following conditions:
— They were awarded initial rental assistance and used it as intended. The initial award covers two months.
— They are unable to return to their pre-disaster residence because it is uninhabitable, cannot be accessed or is not available due to the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
— They cannot pay for housing without assistance.
— They are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.
— They are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or can demonstrate progress toward one.
Survivors applying for continued assistance must complete an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. The application is automatically sent approximately two weeks after the initial Rental Assistance award is approved.
To request the Continued Temporary Housing Assistance Request form, for questions about the Continued Temporary Housing Assistance, or help to complete the application call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
WILLISTON — As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences.
Owners and renters must prove they occupied the disaster-damaged primary residence before receiving Housing Assistance and some types of Other Needs Assistance. FEMA now accepts a broader range of documentation.
Homeowners may provide official documentation such as: The original deed, deed of trust to the property, or official record; mortgage payment booklet or other mortgage documents such as a late payment notice, mortgage summary, escrow analysis, etc.; property tax receipt or property tax bill; manufactured home certificate or property title; structural property insurance documentation; Real Estate Provision; Contract for Deed; Land Installment Contract; or Quitclaim Deed.
In addition, FEMA will now accept a public official’s letter or receipts for major repairs or improvements. The statement from the public official (e.g., police chief, mayor, postmaster) must include the applicant’s name, the address of the disaster-damaged residence, the period of occupation and the name and telephone of the verifying official.
Homeowners and renters must document that they occupied the dwelling at the time of the disaster.
Applicants may provide official occupancy documentation, such as: utility bills; bank or credit card statements; phone bills; employer’s statement; written lease agreement; rent receipts; or public official’s statement.
FEMA will also now accept: Motor vehicle registration; letters from local schools (public or private), federal or state benefit providers, or social service organizations; court documents; a signed statement from a commercial or mobile-home park owner; or self-certification for a mobile home or travel trailer.
Visit fema.gov/disaster/4720 for the latest information on Vermont’s response and recovery.
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Community Foundation announced this week it has awarded another $1 million in grants to help Vermonters recover from the devastating flooding.
The new round of grants from the Foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 brings the total awarded from the fund to just over $2 million in the month since it was created.
According to a news release announcing the awards, the fund has raised $6.1 million in gifts and commitments since it was announced on July 11. That total includes $5.4 million in gifts and $700,000 in pledges.
“We continue to see intense need for assistance as affected communities dig more deeply into the daunting task of recovery. The contributions to the flood fund are helping on many levels and showing hard-hit families, business owners, and farmers that all of Vermont wants to pitch in,” said Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation.
Approximately 200 grants have been awarded, with more to come in the future. The updated list of grants awarded can be found at vtfloodresponse.org/grantees online.
Here is a sampling of the most recent grant awards:
Abenaki Helping Abenaki awarded $10,000 to provide food assistance and flood relief to flood survivors. AHA works to preserve the culture, community awareness, charitable endeavors, and outreach of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki People.
Ainsworth Public Library in Williamstown awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Aldrich Public Library in Barre awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts for the York Branch.
All Brains Belong VT awarded $4,000 to support neurodiverse Vermonters impacted by floods in Central Vermont.
Barre Historical Society awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Calef Memorial Library in Orange awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Central Vermont Council on Aging awarded $13,500 to provide no-cook meals to seniors in the service area to be used during times that Meals on Wheels cannot be delivered.
Central Vermont Prevention Coalition awarded $25,000 to support the coordination of post-flood behavioral health services in Central Vermont to respond to urgent and emergent needs.
Hunger Free Vermont awarded $15,000 to support the coordination of food resources and distribution of prepared meals to flood response volunteers and community members in need.
Jaquith Public Library in Marshfield awarded $3,600 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Middlesex Community Fund awarded $5,000 for the Fund’s Flood Relief Grants.
Montpelier Alive awarded $5,000 to support mutual aid and volunteer coordination for emergency shelter, basic needs and flood cleanup in Montpelier.
Montpelier Foundation awarded $250,000 to support the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund.
Montpelier Historical Society awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Mosaic Vermont awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. Mosaic works throughout Washington County to heal communities and end sexual violence.
People’s Health and Wellness Clinic in Barre awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Rainbow Bridge Community Center in Barre awarded $5,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Revitalizing Waterbury awarded $20,000 to support the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund.
Studio Place Arts in Barre awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Turning Point Center of Central Vermont awarded $5,000 to strengthen programs and services for people in recovery in flood-impacted areas.
Twin Valley Senior Center awarded $10,000 to support the rebuilding of safe and healthy food and supply storage. The Twin Valley Senior Center serves citizens in the communities of Cabot, Calais, East Montpelier, Marshfield, Plainfield and Woodbury.
USCRI Vermont awarded $15,000 to provide groceries, clothing, household items, and cash assistance to New American families who are victims of flooding.
Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team awarded $2,000 to support pet sheltering services for those who lost their homes in the Barre area.
Vermont Granite Museum of Barre awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Vermont Legal Aid awarded $25,000 to support people affected by flooding, as well as ongoing housing work.
Vermont Professionals of Color Network awarded $5,000 for outreach and response supporting VTPOC members recovering from storm and flooding losses.
Vermont Releaf Collective awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts to support affected Network members.
Vermont River Conservancy Inc. awarded $7,500 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Wallingford Community Thrift Shop awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company awarded $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts.
Compiled by staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.