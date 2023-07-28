Floodwaters continue to impact Vermont’s waterways, including Lake Champlain, from increasing cyanobacteria blooms due to polluted runoff to impacts on wildlife.
While it is too early to say exactly what the effects are going to be, flooding has impacted the lake, water experts say.
Increasing development is partly to blame for the high impact of recent flood events.
“The more developed an area is — the more urbanized — the more likely it is that that runoff is collected in pipe systems, which have limited capacity to hold water,” said Stephanie Hurley, who teaches green stormwater infrastructure at the University of Vermont.
Hurley said in a big storm like the one Vermont just experienced, sewage treatment plants aren’t able to hold all the water, causing floodwaters to go directly into Vermont’s waterways and eventually into Lake Champlain.
“Big picture, the way we have developed, the way we see water as a society — and of course there’s variation there and some people value water in a different way and use it and reuse it — but in general, our development patterns have resulted in moving water from point A to point B. Wherever it falls as rain, we’ve got to get it someplace else,” Hurley said.
Instead of mimicking natural systems that absorb water, humans tend to create surfaces — such as concrete or asphalt — that increase runoff. As stormwater picks up speed, it increases erosion. This means a surge of nutrients and pollutants heading into Lake Champlain during a flood event.
“The immediate challenge is, not only nutrients and sediment, but it’s trees and industrial waste and agricultural waste and human waste because of broken mains,” said Kristine Stepenuck, who teaches watershed science at the University of Vermont. “And so all of that is coming into the lake and causing extreme water quality challenges.”
During the week-long period following the onset of the storm events, more phosphorus ran into Lake Champlain from the Lamoille River than in all of 2022, according to Peter Isles, Lake Champlain Long Term Monitoring and Cyanobacteria Lead and Aquatic Biologist at the Department of Environmental Conservation.
More phosphorus will likely lead to more cyanobacteria blooms, according to experts in the field, though it is too early to tell how severe these blooms will be.
“If there’s a big pulse of nutrients like there was with the floods, we’ll see a response to that within like five or 15 days,” said Ana Morales-Williams, who teaches lake ecosystem ecology at the University of Vermont. “And so we’re kind of in that window right now of waiting to see what’s going to happen.”
Morales-Williams said normally, Lake Champlain freezes over in the winter, bringing snowmelt runoff in the spring. This runoff is crucial for algae and other aquatic organisms, as it jump-starts the food web for the rest of the year.
“Because there’s already intense blooms happening, this big pulse of nutrients, even if it increases other types of algae, the conditions are different than the spring — it’s much warmer and much more stable,” Morales-Williams said. “And so that is kind of a perfect storm for cyanobacteria blooms when they would usually be drawing down available nutrients in the lake and not getting huge pulses.”
Morales-Williams added that the surface water temperature of Lake Champlain has warmed by 4 degrees Celsius since the 1940s. While this number may not seem substantial, it changes how the lake mixes, meaning it might be more stable for longer. This is ideal for cyanobacteria growth.
Not only will the flooding impact cyanobacteria, it will also affect plant and marine life in Lake Champlain.
“The nutrients in the sediments are coming in and impacting spawning beds or the clarity of the water,” Stepenuck said. “So that’s going to affect sight feeders like walleye, who may not be able to see their prey as easily because the water is cloudier than normal.”
High sediment loading can be detrimental for bass-spawning beds.
“They rely on their beds or rocky areas, but with all the sediment coming in and settling, that could spill into those areas and then the eggs might mold or mildew or otherwise not have enough oxygen coming up from below because the sediments are smothering out the oxygen,” said Stepenuck. “So that could affect this year’s success of spawning of the bass.”
The floods may also have an impact on softshell turtle habitat and bird nesting, according to Stepenuck.
To reduce these impacts, Hurley said Vermont needs to look at flood mitigation holistically.
“You need to think about the whole watershed. You need to think about how to reduce water flowing from the uppermost headwaters of a watershed,” Hurley said. “In developed areas, the streets are the headwaters of urban streams. So how do we reduce water far from the river so that it doesn’t accumulate going downhill?”
There are various ways to better manage stormwater.
On a household level, Stepenuck recommends reaching out to your local watershed organization, such as the Friends of the Winooski River, who can assess your property for ways to slow down and store stormwater. They may suggest installing a rain garden or rain barrel to help mitigate future flood events.
On a municipal level, Hurley encourages towns to direct water to natural floodplains and areas that are less catastrophic if flooded. She said it is better for recreational areas or green spaces to flood than houses, businesses and farms.
“You really do need to think about where in the floodplain areas, for example, along the Winooski, could we allow the water to safely access its natural historic floodplain where encroachment, road building, basically bulkheading and putting in engineered structures have separated the rivers from their own floodplains,” Hurley said. “And could we try to undo that and allow more capacity for the water to flow laterally and not just zoom downstream?”
Stepenuck echoes these recommendations, and points to the importance of wetlands in mitigating flood hazards.
“Whatever people could do to build wetlands or maintain wetlands and to give water some place to go — to slow down and settle and then slowly fall back into a river —is a good thing,” Stepenuck said.
Wetlands in the Otter Creek floodplain protected Middlebury from extreme flooding two weeks ago. During Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, floodplains and wetlands diminished damages in Middlebury by 84% to 95% — saving potentially as much as $1.8 million in flood damages, according to a study by Keri Bryan Watson, a former doctorate student at the University of Vermont.
Stepenuck also recommends increasing riparian forests by planting trees near rivers, which will absorb runoff and decrease flooding.
Visit anr.vermont.gov/flood for flood recovery and water-quality resources.