As Vermont rebuilds from this summer’s flooding, the intent is to build back better. That makes sense. Building techniques and supplies have evolved over the years; and architects and engineers have come to terms with the new realities that have taken shape due to climate change.
Thousands of structures across Vermont have been damaged. According to FEMA, a month after President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state following the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, more than $27.9 million in federal assistance has been provided by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration to support the state’s recovery.
That has included more than $12.7 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in nine Vermont counties; more than $12.6 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing; and more than $1.2 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs such as moving and storage fees, transportation, child care, and medical and dental expenses.
The tally continues.
We were struck this week by the wildfires on the other side of the nation, in Hawaii. More than 3,000 buildings in Lahaina were damaged by fire, smoke or both. Insured property losses alone already total some $3.2 billion, according to a disaster and risk modeling firm. That tragedy, which has claimed more than 110 lives — a number that will inevitably be going up as more bodies are found in the wreckage — has created a housing shortage on Maui.
It also has raised a concern that while the impulse by developers and local governments might be to build back with an eye toward tourism or homeowners with deep pockets. Such a move would be counterproductive to the needs of Maui’s residents.
The pre-wildfire housing crisis priced out many Native Hawaiians, as well as families that have been there for decades. Now there are fears Hawaii could become the latest example of “climate gentrification,” when it becomes harder for local people to afford housing in safer areas after a climate-amped disaster.
According to published reports, “climate gentrification” is a term coined by Jesse Keenan, an associate professor of sustainable real estate and urban planning at Tulane University School of Architecture. He first started lecturing about the issue in 2013 after he noticed changes in housing markets following extreme weather events.
According to FEMA records reviewed by The Associated Press, there were as many federally declared disaster wildfires this month as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003. Additionally, burned area in Hawaii increased more than fivefold since the 1980s, according to figures from the University of Hawaii Manoa. Those events have attracted money.
Jennifer Gray Thompson, CEO of After the Fire USA, a wildfire recovery and resiliency organization, told the AP that Maui is one of the “scariest opportunities for gentrification” that she’s seen because of “the very high land values and the intense level of trauma and the people who are unscrupulous who will come in to try to take advantage of that.”
Thompson predicted potential developers and investors will research who has mortgages and said Maui residents should expect cold calls. Proactively, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said his state attorney general will draft a moratorium on the sale of damaged properties in Lahaina, to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers as Maui rebuilds.
But individuals who just lost their homes and livelihood don’t want moratoriums. They want a return to normalcy, to comfort. That may prove to be a greater incentive.
Since the floods here in Vermont, there has been a lot of conversation about fraud and scams. There have not been as many public conversations about what flood-damaged communities — like the north end of Barre, by example — might look like after a rebuild.
Many of the low-lying areas where homes were badly damaged were mobile home parks, or neighborhoods that have sustained repeated flooding over the last 25 or so years.
Between COVID and recent natural disasters, Vermont’s need for affordable housing has become abundantly clear. Planners in our communities need to be sure to weigh the build-back with the need, so that we are serving Vermont residents well.
In fact, we would argue that putting climate gentrification over the needs of vulnerable citizens is overtly inequitable and discriminatory.
We urge thoughtful, public discussions about what building back better looks like. Inflating the Grand List is not the answer.