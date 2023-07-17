Carl Hiaasen, a former journalist who now is a successful novelist, wrote a book in 1995 called “Stormy Weather.” The story takes place in the days after Hurricane Andrew destroyed South Florida. It is a crazy story about some seriously bad actors who end up not only conning homeowners and tourists, but one another.
While it has humorous undertones, a serious fact remains: Disasters breed scams and individuals determined to prey upon the most desperate victims. There’s not much funny about it.
In a week’s time, we have seen just that. Warnings are being broadcast on radio and television stations, and online cautionary tales are getting lots of shares.
In a few cases, individuals showing up with trailer loads of free food and supplies have been asked to move along in Barre City, as their “intention” had more to do with gathering personal information, or recruiting members into their organizations – one of them a white supremacist group.
It comes right down to knowing who to trust.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is taking the lead to ensure Vermonters are not so easily scammed.
“Disasters bring out criminals looking to prey on survivors who appear to be easy targets for their scams,” FEMA noted in a news release that is being widely and repeatedly circulated to news organizations around the state. “Survivors should be aware that fraud and scams can occur anytime. FEMA encourages survivors to be alert and report any suspicious activity or potential fraud by scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals.”
Here are the three most common scams to be watching out for:
– “I work for FEMA”: Someone impersonating a FEMA officer gives information to you, or asks information from you. It is important to know that no FEMA officers will be handling business claims. Approximately 200 FEMA representatives are in the state assisting with housing and road claims—these are referred to as “IA” (individual) and “PA” (public) claims. During this disaster, a business will hear from the SBA, or Small Business Administration, rather than FEMA directly.
– “FEMA will cover this damage for you”: While there are plenty of local contractors , others from out of state will show up upon hearing about the flooding. “The out of state contractors may be charging very high amounts. It’s your discretion to pay a higher fee than normal if it will help you hurry the process or find someone,” FEMA warns. Be careful if you’re shown an extremely high quote for work and told that “it’s okay because FEMA will cover this.” This is often a scam.
– “Here is an unrequested donation”: If you receive an unsolicited donation, it’s best to let your bank or financial institution know the situation so they can advise the validity of the check. If someone gives you a check but then asks for part of the money back the next day, or for other information or help from you, take care because there is a chance the check may bounce after you have paid them.
Despite your grief and aggravation, be certain you are conducting yourself with eyes wide open.
FEMA states: “If you believe you have been scammed, act immediately. Reach out and get assistance so you can move forward and know you aren’t alone and this is a vulnerable time.”
In the news release, they point out there are additional resources for Vermonters.
“We know it is very confusing to sort through the information out there, and that it’s very frustrating to stand before a business you love and have put your time, energy, and money into, and wonder what is next,” the release states. “Remember that we will be here for you today, tomorrow, and for the weeks and months to come to help talk through this.”
That includes the congressional delegation, state officials and the Scott administration. “We are in contact with these partners every single day,” FEMA states.
If you feel you’ve been scammed, or an attempt is being made to commit fraud against you, make the call. Anyone who suspects fraud or scams should call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, TTY call 711. It is open 24 hours a day.
“Survivors should never trust someone claiming to be a disaster assistance employee asking for money. FEMA does not endorse any commercial business, product or service, and local and federal disaster assistance workers do not solicit or accept money,” the release states.
In addition, disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status. FEMA notes that if you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448.
This storm took a heavy toll on Vermont. Don’t let some bad actors make matters worse for you. Be careful.