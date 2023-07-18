On a recent Saturday afternoon, Randy Hough, of Cabot, sat at one of the tables toward the front of Harry’s Hardware and The Den in his hometown. The store sells a range of wares, and the offerings are rounded out with homemade food, live music, cribbage tournaments, and a four-stool bar pouring local craft beer and cider.
In the aftermath of historic flash flooding, the store became an even more important community hub.
On this day, Hough was working through a personal pepperoni pizza on a paper plate and a cold drink, while he told about the many characters who make up the eclectic community, including talented musicians, farmers, and transplanted business people. Meanwhile, the bartender’s dog, a fluffy, black mid-sized pup named Mia, loafed over with a smile, hoping to get a taste of Hough’s pizza. But her person, bartender Laura Knowlton, quickly called her back to a spot on the wood floor, behind the cash register.
While things seemed relatively normal inside the store, outside, a chaotic landscape told of a torrent of water that had reshaped parts of this small community. Seven inches of rain fell the previous weekend, on top of already saturated ground from a rainy summer. By Monday night, July 10, catastrophic flash flooding was happening all around Vermont, including in downtown Cabot.
The flash flooding left behind massive washouts on Main Street and an exposed store foundation, where the land had simply been removed by the water. The store, residing in an 1800s building, was left to appear almost as an island, connected to Main Street by only its front porch. Beyond that, sat two old-fashioned gas pumps, now out of commission.
That previous Monday, before the flooding, store co-owner Johanna Thibault said she and her husband, Rory Thibault, danced in the rain at their house nearby the store. They soon realized, however, that what they thought was thunder was the sound of boulders moving in the raging water of the Winooski River, right behind the store.
Rory Thibault went to check on the store, and Johanna says soon after he called her and said, “You’ve got to get over here.”
In the store, they threw every sand bag and bag of mulch they had against the front door to keep the rising water from coming in, and as the evening went on, it became apparent they weren’t safe to stay there. At 10:30 p.m., in the dark, as water rushed all around, they were evacuated by a bucket loader.
“It was dark, we couldn’t see the road. The road was eroding everywhere,” said Johanna Thibault of the emergency evacuation. “We held our breath and went for it.”
The daylight on Tuesday, July 11, revealed a town that had suffered widespread destruction. Main Street was a different landscape, and the road was threatening to cave in. Houses had been flooded. People were cut off from town and supplies. It was apparent there would be a long road to rebuilding. But the sun also revealed another thing: People, and they were showing up to help.
The local fire department hosed off storefronts on Main Street. The local road crew got right to work, bringing an excavator and team to Main Street to stabilize the road. The select board organized a disaster center. Neighbors in Action, a food security group located in downtown Cabot, immediately got to feeding people, serving up free meals and offering a food pantry, toiletries, and first aid supplies.
“So far, we have given out 911 meals,” says Cindy Brown, a coordinator with Neighbors in Action. She says she expects that number to quickly near 1,000, and then keep rising.
Local farmers sacrificed their own income and gave their time to drive heavy equipment into town to support the cleanup effort.
Drew McNaughton, of Marshfield, was in Cabot village on the Tuesday after the flooding. “I thought I heard thunder,” he recalled a few days later. “Then I realized it was about a dozen tractors coming out of the hills, it was farmers coming down to help.”
The townspeople got right to work, cleaning out flooded houses and helping bring backstock up from the basement at Harry’s Hardware, where the back wall of the lower level of the store was gone; it had been swallowed by the rushing river.
“People just kept showing up,” said Johanna Thibault, and, incredibly, her store was back up and running six hours later. It’s carrying on, in the midst of all of this, as an important hub for a community that is just beginning to dig out of the mess.
That Thursday night, a traditional locals’ night at the store, The Den was packed.
“It’s a place to talk to neighbors and friends, to get a beer, whatever they need,” says Thibault of the role her business plays in the community. It’s a gathering place, a place to connect and share stories, and a place to escape the chaos of a natural disaster, at least for a moment, she said.
“We’re trying to maintain some normalcy, that’s important to people right now,” said Knowlton, the bartender.
About 10 minutes down the road, in Marshfield, residents experienced a similar wrath on Monday night, as water tore through their quiet village, leaving significant flooding and washouts. The town was cut off by road closures in all directions. A half-dozen homes in the village were seriously damaged as rivers and streams jumped their banks, and about 70 more have flooded basements.
The town building, which houses the library, food shelf, community kitchen, and town clerk was flooded and is closed for cleanup. A deep hole in the ground is all that is left of the lush community garden that was planted outside of the building. Still, at the time of this printing, many town residents are still without power and clean water – the latter because the piping from the municipal water treatment plant was completely unearthed. It’s expected to take a week or more to repair.
As in Cabot, local residents here are leading the recovery effort. Select board members and volunteers are organizing road repairs, home assessments and cleanup crews. A community supper group that operates a free weekly meal throughout the year is working to make prepared meals available to the community, despite the loss of the community kitchen and food shelf. The road crew is hard at work, repairing historically deep washouts and damaged bridges all around town.
Also similar to Cabot, amid the destruction wrought by flash flooding, a village store sits at the center of the recovery effort.
Marshfield Village Store, cooperatively owned by several employees, is a two-story yellow building with a peaked roof and large front porch, rising high above US Route 2. On a normal day, the store serves up groceries, local artisan crafts, locally made baked goods, and handmade pizza and sandwiches. The front porch offers a welcome spot for a break.
But on the day that flash floods tore through, the store rapidly became an important community hub for disaster response. On Monday night, as floodwaters rose, and all roads out of town were closed, the apartment above the store took in about 20 travelers who became stranded. The next day, the store became a focal point for water, power and food donations.
Store co-owner Michelle Edelman-McCormick, along with her fellow co-owners and employees, has been collecting tools and supplies, including shop vacs, dehumidifiers, shovels, hammers, crowbars, extension cords, paper towels, five-gallon buckets, and respirator masks – all for community use. She is trained in doing assessments of houses that were damaged by the flash flooding, and she is working closely with the volunteers who are coordinating the cleanup effort.
This was all part of her vision when she purchased the store recently. With a background in disaster recovery, including being on scene in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Edelman-McCormick wanted to create a business that also is a community center – one that could be a response center in times of community need.
“I bought (the store in Marshfield) with the express purpose of finding a community where we could offer this type of support, this was always the vision for the store, to be a community hub in these ways,” says Edelman-McCormick.
She views this disaster response as an opportunity to build capacity within Marshfield, by cataloging local skillsets, acquiring tools, and developing a system for coordinating volunteers. Marshfield is a community filled with skilled labor. More importantly, it’s filled with people who want to help, she said.
“If anything,” she says, “we’re prepared for the next time this happens.”