Barre Area Development Inc. is honored to announce that since our Barre Community Relief Fund launch on July 17, generous donors, both big and small, have contributed a total of $198,000 to support Barre, in the aftermath of the devastating flood.
This is a testament to the strength and compassion of our community, and we extend our sincerest gratitude to each and every donor who has contributed. Your generosity is already making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the floods.
However, the road to recovery is long, and the challenges ahead are significant. Many families and businesses in Barre, need urgent help to rebuild their lives. That is why we are committing to a fundraising goal of $1 million to provide crucial assistance to those affected by the recent natural disasters.
We believe that together, with the continued support of our community, we can make a lasting impact and provide vital assistance to those who need it most.
We invite everyone, individuals, businesses, and organizations alike, to join us in this critical endeavor. Your contribution, no matter the size, will be invaluable in helping our community recover and rebuild after this natural disaster.
To donate or learn more please visit www.barrecommunityrelief.org.
Shannon Alexander is the media coordinator for the Barre Area Development Corp.