Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.