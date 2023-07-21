The fortunes of Montpelier always have been at the mercy of the rivers that flow through town.
Even before the first settlers arrived in 1787, according to D.P. Thompson’s “History of the Town of Montpelier” (1860), there was a massive flood.
“The witness was Judge Seth Putnam of Middlesex, who being alive in 1830, affirmed that the first year he came into that town, about two years before the coming of Colonel Davis, there was a remarkable flood,” he wrote.
From Putnam’s recollection, Thompson estimated “the water rose some 3- or 4-feet higher than the highest parts of State Street. This would have submerged nearly every acre of the whole of the present site of Montpelier Village.”
Several years later, when first settler Col. Jacob Davis was clearing land on a knoll where one day the Pavilion Hotel would be built, he found sand on the northern side of the tree trunks, left there by receding floodwaters.
High water was so common in the first 75 years of Montpelier’s history that Thompson’s history devotes a section to “Floods.” He also notes that annual spring freshets would sweep away the Main Street bridge on almost an annual basis until the Sylvanus Baldwin ingeniously engineered an arch bridge in 1826. It was in place until almost the 20th century. Thompson noted with pride, “it was the first structure of the kind ever attempted in town, if not in the whole State, and it was a triumphant success.”
Nevertheless, Thompson reports: “Floods filling the channels of the river and branch to the tops of their banks with overflows in all the lower places , were of almost yearly occurrence during the first 20 years after the settlement of the town. But the first one that fairly overflowed the banks and came into the streets occurred in the summer of 1810. The water at that time submerged all the lower parts of Main and State Street and tore out the earth near the bridge to an extent that rendered the street nearly impassable for wagons and left a pond hole of water 6- or 80-feet deep and 20 in diameter. Into the hole one of the lawyers blundered on a dark night.”
It is useful to remember that many settlers, like Parley Davis (Jacob’s nephew), aware of the consequences of building in a flood plain, chose to clear land on the higher ground in what is today East Montpelier. But Jacob Davis and others saw the economic potential of harnessing the power of the Onion River (later the Winooski River) and the North Branch for mills. Early mills in Montpelier ground flour, sawed lumber and produced textiles. Some of these entrepreneurs, such as James Langdon, became very wealthy. Harnessing the power of the rivers was common well into the 20th century with the Clothespin Dam on the Winooski and the dam at the Lane Shops on the North Branch.
The Great Floods
The 19th century saw two extraordinary events called “The Great Floods.” The first happened in early September 1828 when, according to Thompson’s History, after three continuous days of rain: “The water rose four or five feet higher than had been known since the town was settled. Nearly the whole village including, cellars, streets, and ground floors, was inundated. Two bridges and a barn on the North Branch were wholly swept away, and fences, woodpiles, and lumber along the banks of the two streams were very generally upset and carried downstream … damages to provisions and goods in the cellars and stores of dwelling houses must have amounted to a large sum.”
An account from this flood had boarders at Cadwell’s House (where the Blanchard Block is today) rescued by boat from the upper story.
Just two years later, in July 1830, the second “Great Flood” was described as even worse than its predecessor.
The character of the preceding rains had been very similar to those of the other great flood; but the water rose full 6-inches higher, and ran over window sills and into the lower rooms of several houses around the head of State Street. The two lower bridges over the Branch were — again — swept away. The office building of Joshua Vail, on State Street, floated off and lodged in a low-branching tree near the present Episcopal Church.
There were also deaths associated with these floods.
Nathanial Bancroft, who had rushed to the riverbank to watch the passing fury was standing close to the torrent, eating a cracker, when the bank gave way. “When his body was recovered twenty or thirty minutes afterwards, his mouth was full of half-masticated cracker and his life was gone beyond all the arts of resuscitation.”
Thompson described winter flooding due to ice jams separately, noting that in February 1825, after a ball at the Union House, John Pollard and his sisters and friends, returning to their home in Barre, were trapped on a knoll above the village by “monstrous blocks” of ice that were pushed on to the road by the waters of the river.
In 1840, during a January thaw, the ice crushed James Langdon’s mill dam, but not before flooding all of Barre Street.
Thompson’s history was published in 1860, but Abby Hemenway’s Gazetteer updates the toll of disasters to 1882, noting that the flood of 1869 was, perhaps the “greatest of them all.” By Oct. 4 it had been raining steadily for two days and at 3 p.m.: “The Sand Bottom Bridge across the Branch above the dam was carried away. It passed the Foundry Bridge (Lane Shops) without doing any damage but the Academy Bridge (Spring Street) was carried away when this one struck it. The Union House Bridge (School Street) also gave way when struck by these. As these neared the Post-office Bridge (Rialto Bridge) great alarm was felt for the safety of the Rialto Block.”
The Rialto Block survived. But the waters reached levels from 2- to 6-feet in the streets. A large number of hogs under barns at the American House were first removed to the bar room and then carried to the chambers above. The Washington County Court, being in session at the time, the court officials, lawyers, jury were conveyed to their boarding places in a boat by James Langdon.
The town suffered loss to the extent of several thousand dollars by the loss of bridges and nearly all of the plank street crossings floating away. The brick sidewalks in town were ruined, the sand being washed out from under them and the bricks piled in heaps about. The water was estimated to be about 18 inches higher than it was in 1830.
Another century
Perry Merrill’s “Montpelier” mentions “water in all store basements” in 1900, “high water with ice damage” (1902), “high water much damage” (1909), and in April 1912 the “business section flooded and Main Street from Barre Street to the City Hall was torn up requiring the construction of a stone base with asphalt topping.” On Feb. 12, 1925, “1½ feet of water on Main Street.”
During the 1900 flood, mail carrier John Moran was on State Street east of Green Mount Cemetery when he attempted to drive his horse and wagon through the swiftly flowing water. His cart tipped over, and he had to scramble to recover the mail that was lost. The stalwart postal employee continued on his route. In the 1909 “high water,” 1,000 saw-logs were released into the North Branch when the dam at Putnamville overflowed.
Then, in Nov. 3-4, 1927, an unheralded flood devastated most of Vermont. The capital, because it is the convergence of two rivers, was especially hard hit. In Montpelier, in some places, the water nearly reached the second story of downtown buildings.
It took years for the state to rebuild.
After that definitive flood in 1927, dams were built in Wrightsville and East Barre, and they provided security for more than 50 years. A memoir by Vermont Poet Laureate James Hayford recalls a consequence of the 1927 flood that is no longer a concern. Hayford, usually associated with the Northeast Kingdom, was a teenager in Montpelier during that deluge. It was also a time when the rivers were used as sewers. After the rivers overflowed, there remained a thick accumulation of sewer sludge. He recalled being hired to remove, with a shovel, the thick accrual of human waste that had settled in Bethany Church.
Next up
One may speculate why the dams are no longer adequate for protecting our downtowns. Most likely climate change has rendered them increasingly ineffective.
D.P. Thompson in his “History of the Town of Montpelier” had a prescient notion in 1860: “Montpelier village ever has been, and ever must be, liable to damage from floods. And the clearing up of the country on the streams above will not lessen, but increase, such liability. When the lands lying along the slopes of rivers are covered with forests, the earth made porous by the roots of growing trees, the rotting timber, the beds of leaves and mosses, spread everywhere over the ground, take up like sponge, the falling water … But clear up these slopes and remove all these absorbents, and the water is almost at once thrown into the main stream. The valley of the North Branch, which lies in the form of a trough, is now being largely cleared of its forests. He must be a bold philosopher who would guarantee our village against disasters from floods coming down on us in that direction.”
Thompson also recommended building levees and increasing the channel of the North Branch by a third, solutions that would most likely move the threat of high-water downstream.
In more recent years, the Capital City has continued to sustain flooding. In most recent memory, of course, is the ice flooding in spring of 1992, followed by some isolated flooding events. In 2011, there were two storms — one in May and then Tropical Storm Irene in August — that damaged businesses across central Vermont.
Twelve years later, we saw historic high-water marks again, this time surpassing levels reached in Irene but still falling short of the 1927 flood.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre. The Times Argus archives contributed to this report.