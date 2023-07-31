WATERBURY — In response to the need to support Waterbury’s homeowners and businesses impacted by the July 10-11 storms, Revitalizing Waterbury has established the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund.
With an initial donation of $5,000 from Northfield Savings Bank, the donations raised will be used to provide financial support that is otherwise not covered by other state and federal programs.
A committee is being put together to oversee the day-to-day work. If community members are interested in being involved, they should contact Revitalizing Waterbury.
Information about donating to the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund can be found at www.revitalizingwaterbury.org.
Revitalizing Waterbury can accept credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo. Checks may be made out to Revitalizing Waterbury and mailed to P.O. Box 473, Waterbury, VT 05676. Please put “Waterbury Relief Fund” in the memo line.
Revitalizing Waterbury has extensive experience helping the community during times of crises.
“Planning has just begun,” said Karen Nevin, Revitalizing Waterbury's executive director. “We quickly realized that, similar to Tropical Store Irene, homeowners and businesses in Waterbury would need additional support and resources.”
In 2011, Rebuild Waterbury was created as an arm of Revitalizing Waterbury to raise funds and disburse grants to impacted homeowners. The Waterbury Relief Fund will help both homeowners and businesses in their recovery efforts.
For more information, go to www.revitalizingwaterbury.org or call 802-793-6029.