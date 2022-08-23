--- Municipal Manager Search Committee seeks community members
The Search Committee to recruit and hire a new municipal manager has narrowed its choices to three finalists who will be asked to interview in person soon.
The committee would like to solicit public participation by including several members of the community to participate in the interviews. It would mean a time commitment of up to three hours on a day to be scheduled with the applicants, as well as about another 30 minutes on a second day to share input with the committee.
For more information or to volunteer, anyone interested should email Waterbury Select Board Vice Chair Dani Kehlmann at danikehlmann@waterburyvt.com by Friday, Aug. 26.
The search committee is composed of representatives of the Select Board, the Edward Farrar Utility District Board of Commissioners, and the Library Commission. It is looking to hire a successor to Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk who retires at the end of 2022.
-- School starts Monday, Aug. 29
School begins for most classes in the Harwood Unified Union School District on Monday, Aug. 29.
Students in all of the district's elementary schools and at Crossett Brook Middle School start Monday. At Harwood Union Middle/High School, only students in grades 7 and 9 will attend on Monday as a transition day for students new to campus. All students in grades 7-12 will attend starting Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Bus schedules contain changes for the new school year. Parents and students are asked to check the updated information online at huusd.org/bus-routes. The document posted contains a table of contents with elementary routes listed first, then middle/high school routes by town. Information on late bus routes is at the end.
For more information or to apply, contact Alyssa Dybala in the superintendent's office at adybala@huusd.org. The substitute application form is online at the bottom of the HUUSD.org website home page.
For more information or to apply, contact the HUUSD central office at 802-496-2272.
-- Grammy-nominated reggae artist, BIPOC arts vendors at Zenbarn
Zenbarn this Thursday, Aug. 25, hosts two-time Grammy nominee reggae artist Etana, a Jamaican food truck, and a pre-show arts market featuring local Black, Indigenous and People of Color artists and makers.
On the reggae scene since 2006, Jamaican artist Etana was nominated in 2018 and 2021 for the Grammy's Best Reggae Album for her records "Reggae Forever" and “Pamoja.” In 2018, she was the first woman artist nominated for the honor in over two decades. She will take the stage with the Rawsoul Rebels Band at 8 p.m. On first is DJ Satta Sounds at 6 p.m.
The artists market is free to attend. It will set up ahead of the show from 5 to 7 p.m. along with Jamaican Food Truck "Jamaican Jewelz." Tickets are required for the show after 7 p.m.: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; free for kids 12 and under.
--- Shared reunion: HUHS Classes of 1982 and 1980
Harwood Union High School alumni are getting back to celebrating reunions.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the classes of 1980 and 1982 will hold a joint 40th reunion celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club.
The occasion marks the milestone reunion for both classes. The class of 1980 did not hold a reunion in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers would appreciate if those planning to attend from either class would email to confirm attendance to HUHSClassof1982@gmail.com. Any questions for more information may be sent to that address as well.
-- Central Vermont Medical Center earns 5-star rating
For the third consecutive year, Central Vermont Medical Center has earned a 5-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The federal agency announced its annual hospital ratings for 2022 in late July based on more than 40 criteria covering categories of safety of care, readmissions after treatment of common conditions, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care.
The ratings were based on a review of 2021 data. Central Vermont Medical Center is part of the UVM Health Network which highlighted several of the findings for the rating: Care at CVMC cost the same or below national averages for benchmark procedures; the hospital has a lower Medicare spending per beneficiary than state and national averages; and it had lower rates of hospital-related complications than national benchmarks.
Of the 3,093 hospitals reviewed across the U.S., 429 -- just 13.8 percent -- earned the top rating and only four were Vermont hospitals. In addition to Central Vermont, UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Copley Hospital in Morrisville and Rutland Regional Medical Center also received five stars.
“Every member of our team is committed to improving the health and safety of those we serve,” said CVMC Chief Medical Officer Nejat Zeyneloglu, M.D. "This recognition is a testament to their hard work, professionalism, and ongoing dedication to providing the highest quality care to our Central Vermont communities.”
