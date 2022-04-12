Grant applications open for community events, projectsRevitalizing Waterbury is accepting applications through May 2 for its 2022 Event and Project Sponsorship Program.
The grants of $500 seek to support community organizations with plans for events and projects that align with Revitalizing Waterbury’s mission and its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Statement.
Grants are matched with efforts that “connect people with each other in meaningful ways” and “provide opportunities for positive social interaction.”
Applications also should address how a project fits with the notion of Waterbury as a welcoming place “where differences are valued and embraced,” according to the organization’s inclusion statement.
Examples of events funded in 2021 include the River of Light Lantern Parade, Music in the Alley concerts, and the Across Roads Center for the Arts outdoor dance workshops. Two examples of funded projects were the Phoenix Rising mural, and the Waterbury Historical Society’s 21st century book.
Projects and events that will happen by May 2023 are eligible for a grant. The application is online at revitalizingwaterbury.org. For more information, contact Revitalizing Waterbury Executive Director Karen Nevin at karen@revitalizingwaterbury.org or 802-793-6029.
Students collect bras for Sexual Assault Awareness MonthHarwood Union High School students have launched drive this month to collect bras as one way to observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The effort is one of several by the club called Let’s Talk About It: Students for Sexual Respect. The student group’s mission is to “initiate and maintain sexual respect norms” by promoting respect, conversation, and empathy.
The bra drive will support Free the Girls, an organization that uses donations of bras to create a “world in which previously enslaved women are leading vibrant, successful, integrated lives.”
Bras collected will be sent to a woman-owned business that sells bras on the second-hand market in the developing world. During the month of April, community members are invited to donate new or gently used bras that are in good condition. They can be any size or style, with or without tags.
Donation boxes can be found at Stowe St. Cafe in Waterbury, Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex, and The Green Closet in Waitsfield.
For more information, contact Let’s Talk About It faculty advisor Tara Cariano at tcariano@huusd.org
Library to host writing workshop, poetry open mic nightUpcoming programs at the Waterbury Public Library include a writing workshop on April 23 and an open mic poetry night on April 26.
Author Joni Cole returns to the library on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon for “Good Naked — Wit, Wisdom & a Writing Workshop.” Cole invites participants to write from a prompt as a means of mining their own meaningful story material.
Whether you consider yourself a writer, an artist, a wannabe, or an enthusiast for new experiences, this event offers participants a chance to uncover their creative potential. Come to learn and have fun. Leave self-doubts at the door.
Joni B. Cole is the author of “Good Naked: Reflections on How to Write More, Write Better, and Be Happier” which is on the Poets & Writers list of “Best Books for Writers.” She founded the Writer’s Center of White River Junction, Vermont, and teaches and speaks at a variety of academic programs and writing conferences.
Registration is required. To sign up and for more information call 244-7036 or email judi@waterburypubliclibrary.com. This workshop replaces the monthly Writers’ Wertfrei meeting.
Then on Tuesday, April 26 in honor of National Poetry Month, the library will offer the community a chance to celebrate the expressiveness, the delight, and the beauty of the poetic phrase. What is it about poetry that stirs our hearts, paints a picture in our minds, changes our inward landscape, and even gives us hope? Whether you consider yourself a poet or not, come to share an original poem, a favorite, or just to listen starting at 6:30 p.m.
More events for all ages are listed online at waterburypubliclibrary.com.
Green Mt. Performing Arts dancers compete, prep for showDancers from Green Mountain Performing Arts recently participated in a Burlington dance competition as classes across all genres at the dance school prepare for their spring recital on May 21.
The annual performance at Spruce Peak Performing Arts in Stowe will be the first in-person show the dance school has done since 2019 and it marks the school’s 10th anniversary. Tickets were to go on sale Thursday, April 14, online. (Adults, $20; seniors, $15; students, $10; livestream, $20.)
Dance students from the studio in March competed at the Take Centerstage Dance Challenge competition in Burlington for the first time and took home several awards: Troupe dancers took 1st and 3rd places in the Teen Small Group Novice category; Modern 4 dancers took the Overall High Score in the Novice category.
“Although we went in there with the mindset of having fun, doing our best, and being proud of what we accomplished, the outcome of the experience was more than we could have asked for,” said Jenna Companion, team instructor along with Fiona Garufi.
Registration is also open now for summer camps and classes that feature a variety of dance styles including ballet, hip hop, Irish, Highland and modern dance. More information, ticket sales and camp details are online at greenmountainperformingarts.org.
Rusty DeWees brings new show to Waterbury’s Grange HallLocal actor, writer and comedian Rusty DeWees, best known as “The Logger,” brings his Tiny Town Hall Tour to Waterbury Center’s Grange Hall Cultural Center on Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24.
The famed Vermont storyteller, jokester and songwriter will share some new tales and some old favorites in “Down From Elmore Mountain” at 7:30 p.m.
DeWees says the past two years have given him the opportunity to improve his flat-picking guitar work and vocals, and write some fresh material that promises plenty of Logger-style authentic thoughts and jabs on daily life.
DeWees said he is looking forward to the Waterbury appearances. “Especially cause the Grange Hall theater space was made for my show...a show that harkens to the ol’ kitchen tonks which were ubiquitous on Howard Ave in Waterbury Center, back in the day...this is your Mom and Dad’s comedy and music show,” he said, calling it “rated SC (Some Cussing) and NZ (Not Zoom).”
Tickets: $20, general seating, available online at sevendaystickets.com or call 802-244-4168. For more information: grangehallcc@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.