Gov. Phil Scott put forth reasonable and achievable proposals for bold improvements to our education system in his recent budget address, and to ensure the ...

I am sickened that Donald Trump has banned immigration from several Middle Eastern countries, including Syria. Among those affected by his order are 25 families ...

Today, Jan. 21, women (and in fact, men and children as well) are marching or congregating at the steps of power all across our nation, ...

In response to Phil Scott’s position on immigration. Gov. Phil Scott needs to stick to the agenda of the conservatives that he claimed to represent ...

Congrats to the Williamstown wrestling squad. The program may be fledgling, but Blue Devil grapplers are definitely not, as evidenced by their sixth-place finish in ...

In a 21st century society, coyote killing contests, often known as “canned hunts,” are an outdated and cruel source of “entertainment.” In exchange for cash ...

Trump vs. the media There is a battle going on that ultimately may have more of a lasting impact on this country than any executive order President Donald Trump...

10 facts regarding the Trump immigration orders I have discovered over a lifetime of living that in a general discussion of a heated topic, it is best to let the firebrands speak...

Sisters were marching Dede Cummings took the train to Washington to the Women’s March on Washington in January. She returned to Vermont with motivation and optimism for the...

All I have to do is dream In my last few columns, I have gotten into the habit of beginning the commentary with a snide barb aimed at our current reality TV...