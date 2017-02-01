BARRE TOWN — Voters here responded to the simplest of Vermont school district mergers in…
MONTPELIER – A dominant opening quarter gave the Montpelier boys basketball team lots of momentum…
STOCKHOLM — In absence of her main rival, Mikaela Shiffrin strengthened her position in the…
The annual Vermont Farm Show opened Tuesday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.…
Beginning skater Ellie Black, 5, uses a stack of crates Monday to help keep her…
Gov. Phil Scott has taken a hard stand against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning…
STEFAN HARD / STAFF PHOTOS Paul Markowitz (top) entertains a crowd bundled against the cold…