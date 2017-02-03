The Times Argus | February 3, 2017
EAST MONTPELIER — A committee divided over the future of the Washington Central Supervisory Union has reached a pivotal point. After three meetings with facilitators, committee members’ competing views about...
BERLIN — One warning led to another in Berlin this week when the Select Board approved the Town Meeting Day warning after agreeing the local Fire Department had satisfactorily responded...
MONTPELIER — House lawmakers unveiled a proposal Thursday for a state-run paid family leave program, which Gov. Phil Scott promised hours later to veto. Reps. Matt Trieber, D- Bellows Falls,...
Cecile Johnston, owner of Jumping Raindrops Sewing and Design, makes alterations to a pair of slacks Thursday at her shop on Elm Street, in Montpelier. A longtime quilter, Johnston offers...
WILLISTON — Vermont agriculture officials are discussing how to replace immigrant farmworkers, who are key to the success of the state’s dairy industry, should they be targeted under the Trump...